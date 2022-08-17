'The Board Will Ask Him to...': Ashwin Lists Possible Reasons for Trent Boult Opting Out of New Zealand Contract

India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has interpreted that “financial liberation" would be the primary reason behind New Zealand pacer Trent Boult’s decision to snub his central contract. Ashwin advocated that Boult would be able to make far more money by competing in franchise-based T20 tournaments than representing New Zealand on the international scene.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin accentuated that if Boult had signed the contract, the New Zealand board would want him to play on a regular basis donning his national colors. This would prevent him from participating in many of the franchise-based leagues that are held across the world.

ALSO READ | He’d Need to be Handled With Care’: Former Spinner Says Comeback Won’t be Easy for Deepak Chahar

Advertisement

The seasoned cricketer was also quick to point out that a professional cricketer’s career span is quite short, which is why players seek such opportunities to grow financially at the prime of their careers.

“Trent Boult’s IPL contract is worth ₹8.25 crore. If he doesn’t sign his central contract with New Zealand and plays IPL, CSA T20 league, and the UAE T20 league, he will make more money than what he will make by playing for New Zealand", Ashwin stated.

“If he signs the contract, the board will ask him to play international cricket since he will be a contracted player. So, just for that professional and financial liberation, he is not signing the central contract" he added.

Earlier this month, Boult’s decision to not sign for New Zealand had caused a stir in the cricketing world. The 33-year-old requested his board to release him from his central contract so that he could spend quality time with his family and could compete in global T20 tournaments. After several rounds of discussion, the New Zealand board eventually decided to let the player out of his contract.

Talking further on his channel, Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted that the expansion of T20 leagues across the world will definitely have an influence on the international cricketing schedule. He urged that these franchise-based events should be managed carefully so that they do not interfere with international cricket.

Advertisement

“The future of international cricket and its calendar is going to be largely affected by franchise cricket. We should take these leagues forward carefully. The health of international cricket will safeguard the health of cricket as a whole" Ashwin said.

Advertisement

There have been a plethora of franchise-based T20 leagues that have come up in recent years. Apart from the Indian Premier League, nations such as England (The Hundred), Australia (Big Bash League), Pakistan (Pakistan Super League), Bangladesh (Bangladesh Premier League), and West Indies (Caribbean Premier League) also have their own franchise based leagues.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here