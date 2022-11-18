'The Centre of my Universe': Suryakumar Yadav Shares Heartfelt Note For His Wife on Her Birthday

Suryakumar Yadav, who has had a great year on the field, celebrated his wife Devisha’s birthday with an adorable post on social media.

The 32-year-old batter penned a heartfelt note for his partner, calling her “the centre of his universe."

The duo got married on July 17 in 2016. In his note, SKY described his wife as an important part of his journey. They couple met back in their college days in 2012 before getting hitched.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. The centre of my universe, the solver of all my problems, the one that keeps me motivated, focused, and grounded. I truly don’t know what I’d do without you. Here’s celebrating the biggest blessing that was sent my way," wrote the cricketer in his birthday post for his wife.

Advertisement

In the picture, the couple is seen smiling with all their hearts for the camera. They are seen sporting winter outfits and posing against a breathtaking view.

In the comments section, a lot of fans also dropped birthday wishes for Devisha.

Many of them accompanied their comments with red heart icons.

Read Surya Kumar Yadav’s post here:

The Mumbai Indians cricketer continued his meteoric rise on the international scene this year. In 2022 itself, Suryakumar has scored 1,040 runs in T20s.

His penchant for hitting the ball across different areas of the park has made him a fan favourite. He hit three fifties in the recently concluded T20 world cup against Netherlands, South Africa as well as Zimbabwe, but had a disappointing outing against eventual champions England in the semifinal.

Advertisement

He scored 239 runs from six games in the showpiece event, and was the second-highest run-getter for India behind Virat Kohli.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here