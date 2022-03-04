Shane Warne had the knack of hitting the headlines, on and off the field. While he dazzled and shocked followers of the game with his sublime skills, he couldn’t keep himself away from controversies. Clashes with his contemporary cricketers, a string of affairs, consuming banned substance, dealing with a bookie, denying evolution theory among others made him controversy’s favourite child.

Here’s a look at the top controversial moments from the legendary spinner’s life:-

Sharing Information With a Bookie: Warne, during Australia’s 1994 tour of Sri Lanka, along with his teammate Mark Waugh was found guilty of accepting money in lie of exchanging pitch and weather report with a bookie before the start of a match.

Consuming Banned Substance: This one was a shocker. Just a day before the start of the 2003 ODI World Cup, Warne’s drug test conducted during an ODI series in Australia came positive. He was sent home from South Africa, the host of the world cup. He though claimed the he took a prescription drug terming it “fluid tablet" which was allegedly given to him by his mother to improve his appearance. Warne was found guilty of breaching drug code and was banned for a yer by Cricket Australia.

Dirty Talk Scandal: Warne was stripped of Australia’s vice-captaincy in 2000 after reports of him sending constant messages to a British woman surfaced. He admitted to have indulged in ‘dirty talk’ with the woman despite being married at that time.

Breaching Contract: Warne, landed a lucrative contract with Nicorette (a nicotine replacement company) which required him to stay away from smoking. However, during the New Zealand tour of 2008, he was photographed smoking by few boys that resulted in an altercation.

Affairs And Divorce: Warne was married to Simone Callahan between 1995 and 2005. He has three children with Callahan. They were reported to be getting back together in 2007 but Callahan returned to England after Warne mistakenly sent her a text which was meant for another woman. In 2005, he reportedly invited a British woman to join him in a foursome. Warne also dated actress Liz Hurley who dumped him after the cricket was found to be having an affair with another woman.

Jibes at Steve Waugh And Ricky Ponting: Warne infamously didn’t get along with the legendary Steve Waugh and in 2016, called the former captain as the most selfish player he played with. Warne took a shot at another former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for his criticism of Michael Clarke in his autobiography.

Denying Evolution: On the reality show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, Warne raised questions over the Evolution Theory saying that if humans have evolved from monkeys “then why haven’t those ones (monkeys today) evolved?"

“If we’ve evolved from monkeys, then why haven’t those ones evolved?" Warne asked his fellow contestant. “Because, I’m saying, aliens. We started from aliens. Look at those pyramids… You couldn’t do them. You couldn’t pull those ropes, huge bits of brick and make it perfectly symmetrical. Couldn’t do it. So who did it?"

