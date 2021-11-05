‘The Covid-19 Stuff Hit, I Got Injured And it Just Dragged Out’: James Pattinson Opens Up On His International Retirement

Australian pacer James Pattinson recently quit international cricket. The 31-year-old’s announcement sent shockwaves to the cricket fraternity, especially considering the rumours about his selection in Australia’s squad for the upcoming high profile Ashes series. And, now the cricketer has come forward and explained the reason behind his sudden retirement from international cricket.

Pattinson, in an interview to Fox Cricket, revealed that before making his retirement official, he spoke at length with his close friend and speedster Pat Cummins. The Australian vice-captain tried his best to convince Pattinson out of his retirement decision but the 31-year-old remained adamant.

“I’m pretty close with Patty Cummins and I rang him before I was (announcing my retirement) and he said, ‘Is there any way that I could convince you to stay? I started the pre-season really early to try and give myself the best possible chance to get my body right for the Ashes.

“I started, really, really well. But then the Covid-19 stuff hit and I got injured and it just dragged out. Every time I was bowling in the nets, every time I tried to bowl at 100 percent, I was pulling up really sore," Pattinson told Fox cricket.

Pattinson also revealed that there were times when he was not even able to pick his kid after the training session in winter.

“There were days after bowling indoors that the next day I could hardly walk. I could hardly pick up my kid when I got home. There were times there when I was getting pretty emotional with how sore I was," he added.

Pattinson wanted to be a part of the Ashes series when he started his pre-season training and worked really hard in getting himself in the perfect shape for the tournament. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and a few injuries here and there derailed his preparations, prompting the seamer to announce early retirement.

He further said that it was a tough call, but he is happy with it. He even expressed his desire to play County cricket for Nottinghamshire as a foreign player before adding that he also wants to help the young bowlers of his current team Victoria.

“Since I’ve backed off a little bit, my body’s feeling OK. I’ll just be able to relax a bit, not having to bust myself to play cricket. I’ve made a decision and I’m relieved and happy. I’ll probably go over and play with (English county cricket side) Nottingham next year and then come back here and play Big Bash and play for Victoria. Now I can move on to trying to help out some of the younger bowlers of Victoria," Pattinson added.

The 31-year-old represented Australia in 21 Tests, 15 ODIs and 4 T20Is and picked 81, 16 and 3 wickets, respectively.

He also played 66 List A matches and bagged 98 wickets in the format.

