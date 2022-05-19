'The Day my Drive Goes Away, I'll Not be Playing This Game': Virat Kohli is in 'the Happiest Phase' of Life

It has been more than 2 years since Virat Kohli scored in triple figures. Be it any format, his batting form has been one of the biggest talking points lately. He relinquished captaincy in international cricket as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL) but it didn’t help him get back to the ‘run-machine’ avatar.

Kohli isn’t having a great time in the ongoing IPL season. 13 games, 236 runs and a dismal average of 19.67; the stats are the proof that one of the prolific Indian batters is struggling to remain among runs. However, he personally is undeterred by his dip in form and believes that he is currently in the happiest phase of his life, which he terms an ‘evolution’.

“I’m actually in the happiest phase of my life. I am not finding any self-worth or value in what I do on the field. I’m way past that phase. This is a phase of evolution for me. Not to say that I don’t have the same drive, my drive will never die down. The day my drive goes away, I’ll not be playing this game," said Kohli on ‘INSIDE RCB’ show on Star Sports.

“But to understand that some things are not controllable, the only controllable you have are things that you can work towards, which is working hard on the field and in life as well and from that point of view, I feel that I am in the most balanced space that I have ever been and I am happy with who I am and how I am leading my life," he added.

However, Kohli admitted that not contributing to his team’s cause disappoints him as he doesn’t want to let his side down.

“I am not finding any source of encouragement or disappointment in what happens on the field. So, this has not been about myself, this is about the fact that I have not contributed to my team’s cause as much as I would have wanted to or I pride myself on, and that is something that always disappoints me, not what I do as an individual. It’s because I don’t want to let my team down," Kohli added.

