'The Dinner had Arrived, But didn’t Feel like Eating That Night'-Yuzvendra Chahal On T20 World Cup Snub

Yuzvendra Chahal never saw this coming. He was having his dinner when he got the news that he has been axed from India’s T20I squad for the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Chahal was having a great IPL and was sure that he would make it to the playing eleven. But here he was, not even in the fifteen! Speaking to RCB podcast, he revealed that he was having his food, but couldn’t finish it when the news broke.

“The team was supposed to be announced at 9:30 and then it got delayed by a bit. I swear I did not know that my name wouldn’t come. When the list came, I did not say anything to anyone for a few minutes."

Advertisement

“My wife was asking me about the announcement and I sent her the screenshot. The dinner had arrived, but didn’t feel like eating anything that night. Felt very low as I wasn’t dropped even once for five years," Chahal told on RCB Podcast

“My goal is to become the first bowler to take 200 wickets in IPL. Moreover, I also want to continue playing for team India for the next 5-6 years." he added

He was axed and a new spinner Rahul Chahar was picked in his place. The selectors revealed that Chahar’s pace would be more suitable in the UAE wicket and it had triggered to go with the youngster compared with Chahal. Although, Chahal did make a comeback when New Zealand came calling, he had missed an opportunity to play at an ICC event. He also was ineffective against South Africa. India lost their first two games in the tournament, going down to Pakistan by ten wickets in the opener before going down to New Zealand. He is currently busy preparing for three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here