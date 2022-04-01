'The entire Indian team couldn't play me but this one guy': Shoaib Akhtar Names The Indian Player Who Didn't Fear His Bowling Attacks

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar, also known as the Rawalpindi Express, was one of the terrific bowlers of all time. His spells, loaded with fiery bouncers to Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara are a part of the cricketing folklore. But did you know there was one Indian player, who according to Akhtar, did not fear him? Yes, it was none other than Lakshmipathy Balaji. In a recent interview, Akhtar shared that while the entire Indian cricket team couldn’t play him, but Balaji, who used to come to bat down the order, smashed him for sixes.

During a chat on SportsKeeda live, Akhtar and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh posed questions to each other in order to test knowledge about the first-ever edition of the IPL. Akhtar asked Harbhajan if he remembered which bowler took the first-ever hat-trick in the IPL, unfortunately, the latter got it wrong. Akhtar gave Harbhajan three options to choose from – Balaji, Amit Mishra and Makhaya Ntini, from which the former Indian cricketer went with leg-spinner Mishra.

Akhtar corrected Harbhajan, informing that the feat was achieved by Balaji for Chennai Super Kings. Balaji had dismissed Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla and VRV Singh of Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in the match to get this feat under his name. Referring to Balaji as his “most fearsome rival," Akhtar said, “Sachin was not comfortable in facing his ball, the entire Indian team couldn’t play me but this one guy, Balaji kept hitting me for sixes batting down the order."

Akhtar and Balaji most memorable battle took place during India’s historic tour of Pakistan in early 2004. While the ODI series was tied at 2-2, the decider at Lahore saw Balaji taking on Akhtar. The final over of the Indian innings saw a high voltage drama, as Akhtar broke Balaji’s bat with his delivery, while the Indian pacer got back at him with a smoking six. Balaji and Pathan’s crucial partnership guided India to a match-winning total of 293/7.

