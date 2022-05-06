The Fastest Five: From Shaun Tait to Umran Malik, Here Are The Quickest Deliveries Bowled in IPL History

It won’t be an exaggeration to credit Umran Malik for renewing the interest in speed guns with the rising fast bowler lighting up IPL 2022 with his tearaway pace. Every time the young pacer is in action, commentators and fans are glued to the speed gun hoping to see what new heights the Indian bowler can reach with his raw pace.

Thanks to the thrill the 22-year-old right-arm pacer has been providing in the ongoing season, experts are already predicting him to make his international debut for India soon enough. But is Umran the fastest bowler in IPL history?

Well, he may have been cranking up the speed with each passing game but the record for the quickest delivery every bowled in IPL belongs to a former Australian pacer. Here we take a look at the five fastest deliveries in the T20 league.

Shaun Tait (Rajasthan Royals, 157.71 kmph) - Known as the ‘Wild Thing’, Tait continues to hold the record for having bowled the fastest delivery in Indian Premier League history. Tait set the benchmark during IPL 2011 when he was bowling to his countryman Aaron Finch who was then contracted to Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 157 kmph) - Umran nearly broke Tait’s record when bowling to Delhi Capitals’ Rovman Powell during an IPL 2022 clash. He though ended up conceding a four off that delivery. Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals, 156.22 kmph) - The South African speedster in IPL 2022 bowled the then second quickest delivery in league’s history when playing against Rajasthan Royals. The batter Jos Buttler though ended up converting that thunderbolt into a boundary. Umran Malik (Sunrisers Hyderabad, 156 kmph) - Umran also holds the record for the third quickest delivery. He did it against Delhi Capitals during IPL 2022 and in the same over as he broke the 157 kmph barrier. Anrich Nortje (Delhi Capitals, 155.1 kmph) - Remember Nortje getting hit for a four off a 156.22 kmph thunderbolt by Buttler? A stung Nortje came back strongly off the very next delivery, unleashing another missile, clocked at 155.21 which rattled the stumps to send Buttler back to the RR dug-out.

