'The Frequency With Which Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami Are Getting Injured, Time Has Come for India To...'

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma and his men slumped to their second loss in seven years on Bangladesh soil. Which meant India have now lost series in Bangladesh, New Zealand and South Africa in last 12 months. Not to mention that they also have an ODI World Cup to play in nine months’ time. In such a scenario, the team will have to pull themselves up and must make some hard decisions. According to former India cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi, this could be stopping the ‘musical chair’ where players are being rotated in name of managing workload.

“Hardik Pandya was in great form. But after returning from a break, he struggled a bit with the bat and ball as well. After the IPL heroics, he also got to captain India, but Hardik Pandya’s graph has come down a bit since then. Players like Hardik have to play. This trend of taking breaks has to end," he told India News.

Pandya was named India’s T20 skipper for New Zealand trip where he lead his team to 2-0 series win. Nevertheless, he was dropped for the ODI leg and the subsequent tour of Bangladesh. Pandya is not the only warrior, the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were also given frequent breaks so that they remain fit for big games. However, the situation has only backfired.

“The frequency with which Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are getting injured, the time has come for India to create a new pool of fast bowlers. We need to look beyond them as well. Same with spinners. Who will be our three top quality spinners in ODIs? Chahal, Axar, Sundar? If yes, then keep playing with them. The time to try out people is gone," said former selector Saba Karim.

Raising questions over Team India’s selection for the one-dayers in Bangladesh, Karim asked why the likes of Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi were picked in the squad. He queried:

“Why have you taken Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi to Bangladesh? What has Tripathi done in ODIs? He is a T20 specialist, but you have picked him in the one-day team. I don’t think he will play. The new selection committee and management must first decide the core team."

