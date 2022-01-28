'The Gift we All Needed': Steve Waugh Clicked Eating Ice-cream at Australian Open, Clips Goes Viral

Australian Steve Waugh is widely regarded as one of the finest captains in cricket history. Waugh guided Australia to the 1999 ICC World Cup title and has also led one of the most successful Test teams ever.

The senior Waugh was also known for his toughness as a batter and never gave even an inch to the opposition when he was on the pitch. Cricket fans still remember the historic series with West Indies in 1995 and his famous showdown with West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose being the highlight.

The former cricketer retired from the sport in 2004.

Waugh though is a private person but from time to time, appears in public. And he was recently clicked at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne relishing his ice cream at the ongoing Australian Open 2022.

As the TV cameras focussed on Waugh, the former cricketer was seen enjoying an ice cream but still had a dead serious expression on his face.

As soon as the clip went viral on the internet, Twitter users started posting some hilarious comments on the incident. American actor and comedian, Anthony Clark, shared the clip via his Twitter account. “Steve Waugh given the George Constanza treatment… spotted eating an ice cream at the Australian Open 2022," Clark captioned the post.

The clip ignited a series of reactions. One of the users wrote, “Let the poor Steve Waugh eat his ice cream in peace. Show some respect." While others mentioned that Waugh eating ice cream at the tennis was the gift they needed this year.

A user on the microblogging site stated, “Even eating an ice cream, Steve Waugh looks intense." And we cannot agree more with it.

Another pointed out that “Waugh spent several minutes mentally disintegrating that ice cream before devouring it."

What do you think about Waugh’s intense way of eating ice cream?

