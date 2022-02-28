'The Grass Has Not Received Water'-Yuzvendra Chahal Trolls Mohammed Siraj | WATCH

Mohammed Siraj’s new hairstyle was the rage on social media once he returned from South Africa. Now, he once again became a butt of joke which came from none other than Yuzvendra Chahal who was interviewing Shreyas Iyer on Chahal TV. The incident happened when Siraj joined the duo in the dying stages of the interview. And that’s when Chahal fired the salvo. “We have been joined by Siraj. You look at his hair. It looks as if the grass hasn’t received water and it has dried up." Chahal said, after which all three players cracked up.

Chahal was interviewing man of the moment Shreyas Iyer who had amassed 204 runs in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. He smashed three back-to-back fifties with scores of 74, 73, and 57. Meanwhile, Siraj didn’t play the first two games but returned in the final match where he picked up the wicket of Avishka Gunathilaka to send him back for a first-ball duck. He did play the three match ODI series where he picked up five wickets.

Earlier the Team India juggernaut continued its onslaught as Shreyas Iyer’s third successive fifty helped Men in Blue win the third T20I against Sri Lanka by six wickets, and complete a clean sweep in the three-match series. This was also a third-successive clean-sweep win under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Under Rohit Sharma captaincy, India registered a 3-0 win over New Zealand at home last year and they thrashed West Indies 3-0 earlier this month to go to the top spot of ICC T20I Rankings. And with the sweep of Sri Lanka, India are set to retain the numero uno position.

Sunday’s win was also India’s 12th successive victory in the shortest format of the game – a streak that began in the T20 World Cup last year when India defeated Afghanistan. Then they beat Scotland and Namibia, both in the T20 World Cup. Then three wins each against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

