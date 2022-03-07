Muttiah Muralitharan’s place in history is assured as Test cricket’s highest wicket-taker and the only member of the 800-wicket club in the longest format. Similarly, no bowler has joined and is unlikely to join the late Shane Warne in the 700 wickets club either. Anil Kumble is the lone spinner, currently, in the 600 wickets club (James Anderson, of course, is a pacer with 640 victims) and the 500-wicket club also doesn’t have a single spinner. The Mohali Test against Sri Lanka was indeed a special match for the tweaker from Tamil Nadu as he not only became the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India, surpassing the great Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 but entered the all-time top ten list of Tests bowlers with most wickets in the history of the game. He is currently 9th and in all likelihood will climb one rung up by the end of the SL series, overtaking former South African pacer Dale Steyn’s tally of 439. In terms of landmarks, a mad dash to 600 may seem a bit far-fetched, but the 35-year-old can realistically hope to enter the 500-wicket club and be among the legendary names like Glenn McGrath, Courtney Walsh and his contemporary Stuart Broad, by the time he decides to hang up his boots in the coming years.

Never Thought of Getting Past Great Kapil Dev’s Tally of Wickets: Ashwin

However, what is truly staggering in Ashwin’s going past Kapil is the breathtaking pace of his journey to this significant milestone. Imagine, just imagine that the 35-year-old has taken a good 45 matches less to accomplish a feat which for a generation of Indian bowlers was looked at as inconceivable to reach. If the enormity of such a gap doesn’t strike you, just consider that one of India’s all-time great spinners Vinoo Mankad played just 44 Tests and finished with 162 wickets!

In the last four years, Ashwin has been phenomenal despite just 4 five-wicket hauls in 28 matches, his average (21.04) and strike-rate (51.2) are both better than his career average (24.26) and strike-rate (52.5). He has got a fiver on 30 occasions in 85 matches. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has been one of Ashwin’s idols while growing up recently told this writer that the phase of 31-35 years is the best time for a cricketer and that is why he was a bit disappointed for being sidelined during that phase of his journey. Ashwin, who is nearing 36, also has had fitness issues in recent years and can realistically think of the possibility of him entering the 500 club - which in turn assure his greatness for posterity

Ashwin Scripts History in Mohali, Surpasses Kapil Dev’s Long-standing Record

“It depends on his fitness. He may reach 500 or 600 or even 700. But, even if he doesn’t take a single wicket now, he would still be great because he has taken the game and team forward. He has been one of the best," Harbhajan had said. And that is a huge endorsement for Ashwin as Bhajji was pushed out by none other than Ashwin for a place in the Test team in the last phase of his career.

Of course, the hattrick against Australia in Kolkata and subsequently the famous 32 wickets haul in that epic series in 2001 besides some superb bowling spells in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries may have elevated the stature of Harbhajan as one of the all-time bests, but equally the most Man of the series awards (9) which is second most after Muralitharan is something that can’t be overlooked either, while assessing Ashwin’s greatness. The statistical evidence in favour of Ashwin is overwhelming even if critics keep pointing out about a lack of five-wicket haul in SENA countries. This of course is always debateable because during Ashwin’s era, India mostly has had a formidable pace attack and his role was largely been restricted mostly as a lonely spinner in the playing XI.

“In England or Australia, the whole game is different. In India, there is less bounce and more spin. So, there is a bigger margin of error for him. He doesn’t necessarily need a bigger margin of error, but Indian captains can control the pace of the Test match in India, making him extremely effective," former England off spinner Graeme Swann had said in an interview with The Times of India, a couple of years back.

Like Ashwin in the last decade, both Kumble and Harbhajan were deadly in-home conditions too. However, both Kumble and Harbhajan witnessed three series defeats in India in their respective careers while Ashwin has been part of the losing team only once (against England in 2012-13). India have been unstoppable at home and this needs to be appreciated even more because beating Australia, England or South Africa in their conditions has not been as formidable a task as it was in the past during Ashwin’s time in cricket. And, Ashwin certainly has played a decisive role along with Ravindra Jadeja in making India such an indomitable force at home. “For me, individual accomplishments don’t mean much but what should matter most is whether our cricket progressed or not. Whether it was Kumble or me or Ashwin, players will come and go but Indian cricket must prosper," says Harbhajan and one can’t dispute that argument. Regardless of the eventual number of wickets, the Chennai spinner finishes his career, one thing is certain that none can deny his place in any Hall of the Fame or belittle his truly astonishing numbers.

