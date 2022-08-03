The Hundred 2022: Check Out The Full Schedule and Squads

The England Cricket Board (ECB) is back with the second season of the newest format of cricket, The Hundred 2022. The inaugural season of The Hundred was a big hit last year. The Hundred has been modelled after the hugely popular Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, the competition differs from T20 cricket as it stipulates 100 balls per innings. The competition was touted as ECB’s very own franchise league and recorded huge crowds and viewership numbers in its inaugural season.

The Hundred will feature limited-overs cricket specialists like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, David Miller, Andre Russell and Adam Zampa. Defending champions Southern Braves will take on Welsh Fire in the first game of the season on August 3.

Advertisement

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

Ahead of the start of The Hundred 2022, here is the complete schedule and squads of the tournament:

The Hundred 2022 Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

August 3, Wednesday: Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, 11:30 PM

August 4, Thursday: Oval Invincibles v London Spirit, 11:00 PM

August ­5, Friday: Manchester Originals v Northern Superchargers, 11:00 PM

August 6, Saturday: Trent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix, 7:00 PM

August 7, Sunday: Welsh Fire v Oval Invincibles, 6:30 PM

August 8, Monday: London Spirit v Manchester Originals, 11:00 PM

August 9, Tuesday: Northern Superchargers v Trent Rockets, 11:00 PM

August 10, Wednesday: Birmingham Phoenix v Southern Brave, 11:00 PM

Advertisement

August 11, Thursday: Oval Invincibles v Northern Superchargers, 7:30 PM

August 12, Friday: Southern Brave v London Spirit, 11:00 PM

August 13, Saturday: Manchester Originals v Trent Rockets, 7:00 PM

Welsh Fire v Birmingham Phoenix, 10:30 PM

August 14, Sunday: Northern Superchargers v London Spirit, 7:00 PM

Oval Invincibles v Southern Brave, 10:30 PM

August 15, Monday: Birmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets, 11:00 PM

August 16, Tuesday: Manchester Originals v Welsh Fire, 11:00 PM

Advertisement

August 17, Wednesday: Trent Rockets v Oval Invincibles, 11:30 PM

August 18, Thursday: Southern Brave v Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM

August 19, Friday: Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers, 11:30 PM

August 20, Saturday: Trent Rockets v London Spirit, 11:30 PM

August 21, Sunday: Northern Superchargers v Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM

August 22, Monday: Welsh Fire v Southern Brave, 11:00 PM

August 23, Tuesday: Oval Invincibles v Birmingham Phoenix, 11:00 PM

Advertisement

August 24, Wednesday: London Spirit v Welsh Fire, 11:00 PM

August 25, Thursday: Southern Brave v Trent Rockets, 11:30 PM

August 26, Friday: Welsh Fire v Northern Superchargers, 11:30 PM

August 27, Saturday: London Spirit v Oval Invincibles, 11:30 PM

August 28, Sunday: Birmingham Phoenix v Manchester Originals, 11:30 PM

August 29, Monday: Trent Rockets v Welsh Fire, 11:30 PM

August 30, Tuesday: London Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix, 11:00 PM

Advertisement

August 31, Wednesday: Northern Superchargers v Southern Brave, 7:30 PM

Manchester Originals v Oval Invincibles, 11:00 PM

September 2, Friday: Eliminator, 11:00 PM

September 3, Saturday: Final, 11:00 PM

Squads (with injury updates)

Birmingham Phoenix

Moeen Ali (c), Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Benny Howell, Tom Abell (injured), Tom Helm, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, Miles Hammond, Henry Brookes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone (injured), Dan Mousley, Graeme van Buuren, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, Adam Milne, Kane Richardson

Southern Brave

James Vince (c), Jofra Archer (injured), Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Jake Lintott, Joe Weatherley, Daniel Moriarty, Rehan Ahmed, Michael Hogan, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Finn Allen, Paul Stirling

London Spirit

Eoin Morgan (c), Zak Crawley, Mark Wood (injured), Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Adam Rossington, Ravi Bopara, Brad Wheal, Liam Dawson, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Chris Wood, Jamie Smith, Toby Roland-Jones, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Kieron Pollard, Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis

Oval Invincibles

Sam Billings (w/c), Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Jordan Cox, Danny Briggs, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning, Jack Haynes, Pat Brown, Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw, Hilton Cartwright, Mohammad Hasnain

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler (w/c), Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Tom Lammonby, Colin Ackermann, Wayne Madsen, Fred Klaasen, Calvin Harrison, Laurie Evans, Mitchell Stanley, Richard Gleeson, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sean Abbott, Ashton Turner

Northern Superchargers

Faf du Plessis (c), Ben Stokes (rested), Adil Rashid, David Willey, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse (injured), Matthew Potts, Adam Hose, John Simpson, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright, Jordan Clark, Ben Raine, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, David Wiese

Trent Rockets

Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Lewis Gregory (c), Alex Hales, Matthew Carter, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Luke Wood, Samit Patel, Sam Cook, Ian Cockbain, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Luke Fletcher, Ben Mike, Rashid Khan, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange,Daniel Sams, Tabraiz Shamsi (Rashid’s replacement final leg of the tournament)

Welsh Fire

Jonny Bairstow (c), Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, Jake Ball, David Payne, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, Josh Cobb, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell, Matt Critchley, George Scrimshaw, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here