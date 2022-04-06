The Hundred 2022: Squads of All Men’s Teams After the Draft

The Hundred is all set for its second edition as the men’s draft for the upcoming season concluded on Tuesday, April 5. England and Wales Cricket Board’s 100-ball tournament will have eight teams from major cities across the region.

In the men’s segment, the likes of David Warner, Nicholas Pooran, Babar Azam and Lockie Ferguson went undrafted owing to availability concerns during the course of the tournament. The franchises focused on getting in the local talent, players, most of them who are on the fringes of a national call-up. Five of the 11 top-bracket GBP 125,000 picks were used on domestic players who awaiting their debut for England.

Here are the latest squads after the Hundred Draft 2022:

Birmingham Phoenix: Tom Abell, Moeen Ali, Chris Benjamin, Henry Brookes, Miles Hammond, Benny Howell, Liam Livingstone, Adam Milne, Will Smeed, Chris Woakes, Matthew Wade, Olly Stone, Kane Richardson, Matthew Fisher, Graeme van Buuren

London Spirit: Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Riley Meredith, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Dan Lawrence, Chris Wood, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ravi Bopara, Adam Rossington, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal, Zak Crawley, Mark Wood.

Manchester Originals: Colin Ackermann, Jos Buttler, Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Tom Lammonby, Wayne Madsen, Jamie Overton, Matt Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Phil Salt, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Daniel Worrall, Sean Abbott.

Northern Superchargers: Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Faf du Plessis, Adam Lyth, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, John Simpson, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Wright

Oval Invincibles: Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Reece Topley, Sunil Narine, Matt Milnes, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Jack Leaning

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Weatherley, Dan Moriarty, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Alex Davies, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Ross Whiteley

Trent Rockets: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Luke Fletcher, Ian Cockbain, Matt Carter, Sam Cook, Marchant de Lange, Lewis Gregory, Alex Hales, Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Samit Patel, Joe Root, Luke Wood

Welsh Fire: Jake Ball, Jonny Bairstow, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, Ben Duckett, Leus du Plooy, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Ollie Pope, Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell

