'The Most Beautiful Sporting Picture Ever': Virat Kohli Shares Viral Picture of Roger Federer And Rafael Nadal Crying at Laver Cup

Roger Federer played his final competitive tennis match of a storied career on Friday at the Laver Cup 2022 inside a packed O2 Arena in London. Representing Team Europe against Team World, he opted out from the singles matches but joined forces with his great rival and close friend Rafael Nadal for a doubles match on the opening day of the event.

Federer showed glimpses of his peak during the much-awaited match but the pair lost in three sets after having won the first 6-4 against the duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

As Federer took a seat on the courtside with Nadal sitting to his left after the match, the Swiss Maestro couldn’t contain his emotions and broke down into tears. Nadal too followed the suit and soon the pictures and clips of the emotional moment began doing the rounds of social media.

Fans and fellow athletes celebrated their incredible rivalry and mutual respect paying tributes to Federer on his memorable career that brought him 20 Grand Slam titles.

India batting star Virat Kohli also took to social media pointing out the beauty of the sport that brought fierce rival so close to each other.

“Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other," Kohli wrote while sharing the picture of Federer and Nadal.

He added, “That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2."

Federer and Nadal won the first set before losing 6-7 (2/7), 9-11.

The 41-year-old said he couldn’t be happier with the farewell.

“We’ll get through this somehow, will we? Right?" Federer during an on-court interview. “I’m happy, I’m not sad. It feels great to be here and I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time. The match was great, I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful."

“Playing with Rafa on the same team, and having the guys, everybody here, all the legends… thank you. It does feel like a celebration to me," he added. “I wanted to feel like this at the end and it is exactly what I hoped for so thank you. It has been a perfect journey and I would do it all over again," he added.

