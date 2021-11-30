'The Most Fabulous Country': Kevin Pietersen Thanks India For Supporting African Countries in Dealing With Omicron Covid Variant

England batting legend Kevin Pietersen has lauded India for extending support to African nations amidst a fresh covid crisis. The World Health Organisation has categorised a new covid variant Omicron, first reported by South Africa, as ‘variant of concern’.

On Monday, India announced that it’s ready to supply vaccines, life-saving drugs, testing kits, gloves, PPE kits, medical equipment as may be needed to the affected African countries.

In a tweet, Pietersen praised India’s ‘caring spirit’, terming it as the ‘most fabulous country’ while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

“That caring spirit once again shown by India! The most fabulous country with so many warm hearted people! Thank you! cc @narendramodi," Pietersen tweeted.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Monday released a statement extending its support to African nations affected by the new variant.

“We have noted the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19, Omicron. We express our solidarity with the countries, particularly in Africa, who have so far been affected by the Omicron variant," MEA said in a statement.

“The Government of India stands ready to support the countries affected in Africa in dealing with the Omicron variant, including by supplies of Made-in-India vaccines," it added.

“Supplies can be undertaken through COVAX or bilaterally. In this regard, the Government has cleared all orders placed so far by COVAX for supplies of Covishield vaccines, including to African countries like Malawi, Ethiopia, Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea and Lesotho. We have also cleared supplies of Covaxin to Botswana. Any new requirement projected either bilaterally or through COVAX will be considered expeditiously," the statement said.

