'The New Captain is Under Pressure': Ravi Shastri Explains How CSK Can Return To Winning Ways in IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja had an unpleasant start to his captaincy journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Under his leadership, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost the first two games – against Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants; something that has happened for the first time in 15 years. The defending champions are reeling at the eighth position on the points table with a negative net run rate of -0.528.

Finding a perfect balance in the team seems a tough task for CSK with the new bunch of players. The top-order hasn’t fired enough so far. Last year’s Orange cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad couldn’t get into double digits in both matches. At the same time, the team had to promote Robin Uthappa up the order after Devon Conway couldn’t do much in the opening game against KKR.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

All these factors have put newly-appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja under the pump. Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri feels that even if MS Dhoni’s return to form is a great sign for the team, the inspiration needs to come from the openers before it’s too late.

“It’s a cause for concern when both openers are not performing. It’s very important for one of the openers to strike form as soon as possible because they have lost two matches. There’s a new captain at the helm, and he’s under pressure. Yes, Dhoni is in form but if one of those openers doesn’t score then CSK will find it difficult in this tournament," Shastri told ESPNCricinfo.

Shastri, who returned to the commentary box after 7 years, feels that Gaikwad need to be extra careful when he takes his guard next time.

Advertisement

“Ruturaj needs to give himself some time. He’s a good timer of the ball, he can make up for the slow starts later because he has a lot of shots. If he’s a bit careful at the start and gets a bit used to the pace of the wicket, the runs will automatically come… These pitches are good for batting. In comparison to last year, there’s more bounce on this wicket and the ball is coming onto the bat nicely," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here