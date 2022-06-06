The Pitfalls of Joe Root's English Test Cricket Captaincy Tenure

The highly regarded format of cricket played in whites has undergone certain major changes and a whole host of minor tweaks down the years.

People who have been soaked in their respective sports for a lifetime will tell you that leading their team is a privilege and an honour that every player dreams about.

But, what usually gets swept under the carpet is how physically and mentally demanding the hottest seat in a nation’s cricketing fraternity can be.

Players who have fabled histories and unquestionable cricketing talent and acumen have failed multiple times in capturing the enigma of managing to lead a country’s best possible eleven men day in and day out in the field.

The impact is multifold considering the example of a team such as England, the inventory of the very game that they managed to spread to multiple regions of the world through colonisation or sheer allure.

Joe Root, one of modern England’s greatest batsmen, said that the relationship between himself and the captaincy of his nation’s cricketing armband had taken a toll on his physical and mental well being.

The massively talented man from Yorkshire felt he couldn’t compartmentalize his duties and responsibilities as the leader of the national team as he started ‘bringing it home’. The 31-year-old from Sheffield felt it was unfair to his family, people close to him and most of all, it was unjust to himself as a person.

Of course, there are established challenges that a captain has to face in leading his team ranging between selection room conundrums and real-time in-game decision making which could turn the tide of public furore for or against them depending on the outcome of said decisions. And no player or captain in the long, illustrious history of the game can be proclaimed to be ‘error-free’ despite whatever marvellous achievements they might have surmounted.

Root’s time as captain was marred by some unorthodox decisions at times. And unfortunately for the right-hand batter, the English Cricket Board (ECB) were rather more focused on reviving their white-ball setup which they had managed to pull off under the watchful eyes of Eoin Morgan.

A lack of quality batting options made Root’s already difficult job even more painstaking while he also came under scrutiny for his defensive-minded captaincy as there was a public consensus that he was trading in strength for weakness during a period that coincided with his slump in form.

The ever-growing appetite for consumption of sports in the rapidly shrinking world, due to modern advancements in technology and boost in the quantity and quality of media coverage does ensure in taking the much-loved game to the masses, now able to reach almost every single person on earth having access to a piece of smart technology.

But, the increased visibility also brings with it the pitfalls of contemporary technology and the license it grants to people, however unqualified, to voice certain harmful opinions that would be considered absolutely rude in English eras gone by.

The media duties mandatory for players of high profile units and the constant exposure to the public eye are just some of the various things that can creep inside the head of a person however strong and take the focus away from the day job of the individual, which is primarily to try and perform their trade of sport at the international level in a consistent manner.

Sport is definitely most of what happens on the field, but, discounting the auxiliary scenarios generated in conjunction with the results of sporting events is a rather naive approach in today’s content-crazy environment.

Root decided to step down from the leadership responsibilities of the English test team after having captained the team in 64 games. He lead his side to 28 victories while succumbing to the opponents 27 times during his stint as the skipper of the team.

Ben Stokes was picked out to be his successor as Root made up his mind that, though he had to contribute immensely to witness a change in fortunes for the English side that had lost a series in the Caribbean on the back of a humbling at the hands of Australia, it did not necessarily have to have himself at the helm.

Root marked his first match post stepping down from the heavy role with a magnificent ton that aided his team sail past a tricky New Zealand unit.

Root’s innings oozed a sense of responsibility, discipline, determination and character, all while performing without the added burden of the armband.

And if that professional performance is anything to go by, Root can help England navigate their way out of the situation they find themself in and steer the Three Lions towards their goal of reclaiming the pole position in test cricket rankings.

