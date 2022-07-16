'The Players And Team Management Made me Feel at Home': India Veteran Enjoying His International Comeback

Making a comeback to international cricket is always a challenge. Making a comeback when you are on the wrong side of the 30s is more than a challenge.

But Dinesh Karthik has passed the stern test with flying colours continuing his blistering IPL 2022 form in India colours as well and is inching closer to his target of representing his team again at a world cup.

A year back though, Karthik had donned a different role - that of a commentator - while observing and interviewing players he had shared the dressing room with not that long ago. It was thought that this is it - the first step towards a broadcasting career and end of his playing days.

Fast forward to June 2022, Karthik was winning India matches having been assigned the role of the designated finisher in T20s.

“(It’s been) enjoyable as well. The players and team management made me feel at home from the word go. It has been exciting no doubt," Karthik was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

“Of course making a comeback when you are 35 plus was never going to be easy. Thankful to everyone who helped me during that phase. I quietly believed in myself and out in the yards before the IPL… fact that I did so well for RCB has helped me achieve a few important things. It is a journey and I am really enjoying it. With every new day, there is a different challenge. Some challenges you overcome, and some challenges are harder so it has been interesting so far," he added.

Karthik has played 42 T20Is and scored 525 runs in them including a half-century. And he boasts of a strike-rate of 141.12.

The clarity of his role, says Karthik, has helped him focus and eased his preparation.

“Be it state, IPL or national side, as long as your role is defined clearly it becomes relatively easier to prepare and focus. One has to adapt and thrive and I am really enjoying the challenge," Karthik said.

