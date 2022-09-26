'The Sense of Enjoyment is Back After the Break': Former Batting Coach Happy to See Kohli Getting Back to Form

Virat Kohli rediscovering his lost form is one of the biggest positives for Team India, especially when it’s preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. After getting out cheaply in the first two outings against Australia, he made a dynamic return in the third and the final game in Hyderabad on Sunday. During the chase of 186, the former captain scored a 48-ball 63 and anchored another successful chase for India. He steered the innings with Suryakumar Yadav, forging a 104-run stand for the third wicket.

This was Kohli’s fourth fifty-plus score in the last 7 T20I innings. His strike rate has spiked up and the way he is scoring runs, the fans are elated to witness the older version of the Indian run machine.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar said Kohli playing with a relaxed body language is good thing to watch. Speaking with Star Sport after India’s series win on Sunday, Bangar observed that the former skipper’s hunger and rhythm are back after the break he took prior to the Asia Cup 2022.

“He is a champion batter. He has done that for India for such a long period of time. He knows he is in that phase where he is enjoying his game big time. He knows that the rhythm is back, the hunger is back, you can see that with the body language that he is displaying along with his mates. That’s what you want to see in him, enjoying," Bangar told Star Sports.

“There was a phase where the pressure was getting to him. But after the break, the sense of enjoyment is back, the feeling of hitting a cricket ball is back in his game," he added.

Kohli went through one of the poorest phases of his career before taking a break from the game. Prior to the Asia Cup, the former India skipper had managed just 81 runs in 4 T20Is. Following the conclusion of the England tour, he decided to take some time off the field.

Switching off himself for almost a month worked for Kohli as he returned in a new avatar in the Asia Cup. He was the second-highest scorer of the tournament and also notched up his long-awaited 71st international century.

