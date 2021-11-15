‘The team has exceeded those expectations…’: Shastri Reveals ‘Disappointment’ of His Coaching Tenure

Ravi Shastri has bid farewell to team India as his tenure as head coach of the cricket team ended with the campaign of ‘Men in Blue’ in the T20 World Cup 2021. Shastri moulded India to play fearless cricket under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in the last 4-5 years. This ensured some first-ever records for India including two Test series wins against Australia at their home turf. Unfortunately, India lost out on some good opportunities to claim an ICC trophy during Shastri’s stint.

Shastri is also of the opinion that the way India played in the last 4-5 years, the team deserved at least two ICC trophies. The 59-year-old however, doesn’t consider the absence of any ICC title wins a “regret", but more of a “disappointment" since the team truly played to its potential.

“When I took over the job five years ago, the team has exceeded those expectations and that for me is the ultimate thing. It’s not a regret, the team has done so well across formats over the years. It’s a disappointment. Because in my mind this team was good enough to win at least 2 ICC trophies (in my tenure)," Shastri told Times Now.

Under his watchful eyes, the Kohli-led side proved that India can take on any side on any wicket. India’s dominating game against England this summer in an away series was a display of their strength. The Men in Blue also secured T20I bilateral series wins against South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia - the four cricketing nations known as SENA countries.

India had a brilliant run in the 2019 ODI World Cup until the semifinals. The team remained undefeated in the league stage of the ICC event, but lost to a disciplined New Zealand in the final four of the tournament.

Shastri’s last match as head coach was the league stage game of T20 World Cup 2021 against Namibia. The team won the match handsomely by nine wickets. Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed as the next head coach of India, will start his journey with the home series against New Zealand starting November 17.

