The Test Season 2 Trailer: The Rise And Fall of the Australian Cricket Team's Tim Paine Well Documented

The life of a sports star may appear all dreamy and good but it’s never easy to deal with the spotlight on you all the time. The Test Season 2 attempts to give us an intimate look into the Australian team post the scandal and resignation of their then captain Tim Paine. The docuseries will reveal some of the rumblings that may have been going on between Justin Langer, Australian men’s team head coach at that time, and the group of players. The trailer hints that there was some sort of dissatisfaction in the team over Langer’s approach.

Also Read: BCCI Set to Introduce Women Umpires in Ranji Trophy-Report

Advertisement

The Tour of Pakistan becomes the background for this story to unfold, as the Aussies were about to set foot there after a long wait of 24 years. It wouldn’t be an easy task by any stretch of the imagination, and this sets us up for an intriguing season filled with twists and turns.

Also Read: ‘Disappointed’ Mohammed Kaif Questions ‘Who is Our Death Bowler’ After Loss to Bangladesh

Within a span of 12 weeks, the Australian team had lost their captain Tim Paine as well as their coach Justin Langer. Andrew McDonald was appointed as Australia’s head coach after Langer refused to accept the short-term contract renewal in February this year. McDonald initially served as the interim coach before his contract was renewed in April for four years. Pat Cummins was appointed captain, and it was certainly favourable conditions for anyone to take charge.

Advertisement

However, the Australians bounced back and won that series, restoring stability in this team after a relatively shaky period.

Tim Paine came into captaincy following the ball-tampering scandal which found Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner along with Cameron Bancroft to be guilty.

Tough times were ahead of them but just when things seemed going the right way as Paine’s side reclaimed the high stake ‘Ashes’ series, a new texting scandal would put a premature stop to Paine’s international career.

Advertisement

Just like the first season, the second season also focuses on the ups and downs of an Australian team that has been in the news for the wrong reasons at times.

The second season of ‘The Test’ is scheduled to start streaming on Amazon Prime on January 13.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here