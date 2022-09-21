'The Time Has Come': Ex-selector Says India Must Develop Young Finishers like Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Ever since former India captain MS Dhoni drew curtains on his international career, the Indian team management is looking out for someone who could take the finisher’s role for a longer run. In the T20I setup, it’s majorly Hardik Pandya who has been shouldering and shaping the innings in death over. However, beyond him, there’s hardly anyone reliable.

Dinesh Karthik has indeed made a remarkable comeback mainly due to his ability to amplify the innings under pressure situations. But the veteran wicketkeeper-batter is 37 now and nobody knows how long he will be around.

In such a scenario, former India wicketkeeper-batter Saba Karim suggested that the time is ripe for the Indian team think-tank to develop new and young finishers. While speaking on the Sports18 show, ‘Sports Over The Top’, Saba suggested the names of Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan who can be moulded into future finishers.

“I think the time has come now to develop such young cricketers. Because you see, in the IPL most of the teams prefer to have an overseas batsman at that position. So, you can have David Miller you have Tim David you have Rovman Powell which means that still the young talent who are coming through from the Indian domestic circuit, they’re still not equipped enough to handle the pressure and to deliver on a consistent basis," said Saba Karim.

“Both the names that you’ve taken Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia, they’re young. They do have the skill and they need to be far more consistent. But to do that, we need to put some more hours behind them so that they’re able to come up to that level of international quality," he added.

Karim further said he would like to see leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi play in all three formats of the game for India. The young leg-spinner has picked 16 wickets in ten T20Is, averaging 17.12 and at an economy rate of 7.08.

“I would love to see him play in all three formats and somehow for some inexplicable reason, we don’t see any leg spinner in the test match format these days. But I would like to see the change coming in here and Ravi Bishnoi is one such candidate who can play all three formats and do well for India. But before that, he needs to play red-ball cricket for his state’s side and if he does well there it’ll add to his confidence and then the Indian selectors can think of playing him in all three formats," said Karim.

“The kind of eagerness and ability he has shown, and on top of that, the skill set which he has is really admirable. Young in age and all that experience really helps in to grow in confidence and he can continue to do that in international level also," signed off Karim.

