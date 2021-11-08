The Wait For an ICC Trophy Continues: A Look at Team India's Failed Campaigns in Past 7 Years

‘Ashwin to James Tredwell – No run, beaten by the turn and India win’: This is what happened 7 years back in Birmingham. India restricted hosts England to 124/9 to win a rain curtailed game by 5 runs and lift the 2013 Champions Trophy under the leadership of MS Dhoni. That was the last time when India won an ICC title and the entire nation celebrated the team’s win.

In the past 7 years, India participated in 7 ICC tournaments across formats. They even made it to the finals on three occasions but sutured in all the crucial encounters. On Sunday, the Men in Blue once again missed out on a chance to pocket an ICC trophy as they were knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Virat Kohli and his boys will play the last Super 12 game against Namibia on Monday before flying back home. While the BCCI has a lot to take away from Team India’s unsuccessful campaign in the UAE, we have a thorough look at the team’s missed chances in mega ICC events in the past years.

Advertisement

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

> India lost to Sri Lanka in 2014 T20 World Cup final

Fans expected MS Dhoni to bring another T20 trophy to the country after 7 years since their 2007 World T20 triumph but the likes of Lasith Malinga and Nuwan Kulasekara didn’t let that happen. The duo didn’t take many wickets after blowing first but bowled a barrage of wide Yorkers to restrict India for a paltry 130 for 4 in the final in Dhaka. In reply, Sri Lanka won the game by 6 wickets to become world champions in the shortest format.

> India lost to Australia in 2015 World Cup Semi-final

MS Dhoni’s last world cup as India’s captain saw the team getting ousted in the semi-finals. Steve Smith’s brilliant hundred helped Australia post 328 for 7 after batting first. In reply, Dhoni’s well-fought 65 went in vain as India lost the game by a massive margin of 95 runs and were eliminated.

> India lost to West Indies in 2016 T20 World Cup Semi-final

Advertisement

Team India stormed into the semi-final riding on Virat Kohli’s back-to-back super knocks in the league stages. But it was Carlos Brathwaite who shattered India’s hopes in the semi-finals. The Men in Blue set a 193-run target, but the Darren Sammy-led side chased it down with 7 wickets in hand.

Advertisement

> India lost to Pakistan in 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final

It was first the major ICC tournament for Kohli as Indian captain. The Men in Blue had a terrific run as they easily cruised into the finals to face arch-rivals Pakistan. Since they had already defeated the Men in Green in the league stages, fans expected another easy win for the Indian cricket team in the grand finale. But to everyone one’s surprise, it never happened. Bumrah’s infamous no-ball allowed Fakhar Zaman score a hundred after which Pakistan set a 339-run target. In reply, India were bowled out for just 158 runs.

Advertisement

> India lost to New Zealand in ICC World Cup 2019

In what was MS Dhoni’s last ODI in Indian colours, the team succumbed to an unfortunate loss and were knocked out of the 2019 men’s ODI world cup. The games stretched for two days due to rain in Manchester. New Zealand scored 239 for 8 and then India went through a top-order collapse, with Rohit, Rahul and Virat scoring 1 run each. Dhoni scored a fighting fifty but his run-out and then Jadeja’s dismissal for 77 destroyed India’s chances. The Men in Blue were bowled out for 221, losing the game by 18 runs.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | There’re a Lot of Female Coaches Who’d Have Been Very Good For the Men’s Game: Sarah Taylor

> India lost to New Zealand in ICC World Test Championship 2021 Final

Once again India squared off against New Zealand in an ICC event and that too in England, but the format was different. It was the first-ever final of World Test Championship and Virat & Co were firm favourites, especially after beating Australia in their own backyard. But rain played spoilsport in the first three days, forcing the reserved day to be utilised.

India didn’t bat well in the second innings and managed to set a paltry 139-run target for the Kiwis. In reply, captain Kane Williamson and veteran batter Ross Taylor stitched a crucial partnership to win the game by 8 wickets and become World Champions.

> India knocked out of T20 WC before the end of Super 12 round

Once again India were considered favourites, but they had a bitter start to their campaign. They lost to Pakistan for the first time in a World Cup match and couldn’t avoid a defeat against New Zealand in their next face off.

India’s fate got hanged with a thin rope as their semi-final qualification depended on the result of New Zealand vs Afghanistan game. But Williamson & Co thumped the Afghan unit and knocked India out to make way into the semis.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here