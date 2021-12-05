‘The Way He Put Pressure on Our Spinners’: Mitchell 'Set Template From Mayank' to Counter Indian Attack

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell on Sunday said he took cue from India opener Mayank Agarwal to counter the home side’s spinners on day three of the second Test here.

Mitchell (60 off 92 balls) shared 73 runs for the fourth wicket with Henry Nicholls (36 batting) to provide much needed resistance in New Zealand’s improbable chase of 540.

“Set the template from Mayank’s batting, the way he put pressure on our spinners," Mitchell said after the day’s play.

“Disappointing to not still be out there and kick on, but nice to get a partnership going."

Mitchell admitted that his team is obviously in a tough situation in the Test.

“They (Indian bowlers) are constantly throwing things at you and you’re trying to counter that. You have to keep trying to win the small battles.

“Tough situation we’re in, but it was just about trying to go out and do what we can. Obviously it is very challenging."

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three quick wickets to leave New Zealand tottering at 140 for five at stumps.

Talking about the Wankhede pitch, he said, “It’s a pretty challenging surface, there’s definitely balls turning there with your name on it.

“It’s just about trying to put pressure back on the bowlers. That’s the beauty of Test cricket."

