'The Way He Was Treated at KKR....'-Mohammad Kaif Reflects On Kuldeep Yadav's Bad Days

Kuldeep Yadav finally came good against Mumbai Indians, picking up three crucial wickets. In a way, he was the real man of the match as he managed to take the bigwigs: Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard. Had these two gone on and got a good score, it was game over for DC. But Mumbai managed to score 177 and DC, in the end, chased that down with ten balls to spare. Kuldeep looked a different bowler altogether not that one who used to play at KKR. Talking about KKR, Mohammad Kaif has slammed KKR for the handling of Spinners. He said anyone could have been under pressure had they been treated the way Kuldeep was treated.

“Kuldeep Yadav is a proven match-winner. But he is someone who also needs to be managed well. He is a bit emotional and feels low if he isn’t given the bowling or is dropped from the team," he told Sportskeeda. “The way he was treated at KKR when Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan were the captains, he used to be made to sit at home and not even in the squad. When you behave like this, any match-winner feels the pressure."

Meanwhile Axar Patel also assured that Kuldeep has no pressure playing at DC as the management is going to back him to the last ball. “It’s all about the mindset. He was struggling in the IPL as his place was not secured for KKR. He was not sure whether he will play all their matches," Axar said at the post-match media conference, when asked about the secret of Kuldeep’s turnaround.

“But he feels that surety of playing matches after coming over here. If you know your place is secured, and not that you have to perform in two matches otherwise you will be sacked from the team, then you can give your best."

