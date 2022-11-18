'The World Cup is Done, I’ve Left it Behind': Hardik Pandya Moves on, Looking Forward to NZ Series

s NeHardik Pandya is fully focused on the India’s New Zealand tour having left behind the disappointment of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 where his team lost in the semifinal. India are now on a short white-ball tour of New Zealand where they are to play in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Also Read: ‘Always Felt Hitting Sixes is Not About Power, it’s About Timing’

However, the series opening first T20I to be played on Friday was abandoned without toss due to persistent rain in Wellington.

“The (T20) World Cup is done, I’ve left it behind," Pandya said on Friday. “The disappointment will be there, but we can’t go back and change things. We’re now looking forward to this series."

Advertisement

With India rebuilding for the next T20 showpiece slated for 2024, plenty of youngsters will be given opportunities to prove themselves, a process that has gotten underway with the New Zealand tour.

Pandya thinks that the young players in the squad have plenty of T20 experience having played in IPL.

“I know the other boys will follow exactly what the management and captain would say, they are all professionals. These guys are young by age, but not by experience. They have played plenty of IPL and got good amount of Internationals as well. I think the youngsters of today don’t get intimidated by not having played too much cricket," he said.

Pandya says if needed the more experienced players in the squad including him can alter their roles. However, the tour is more about getting the youngsters acquainted with their roles.

Also Read: Shastri And Zaheer Don’t Think Indian Cricketers Need to Play in Overseas T20 Leagues

Advertisement

“If the situation demands, me and the more experienced players will play different roles, but this tour is for the new guys to get more clarity, opportunities and a chance to express themselves," he said.

The second T20I of the series will be played on Sunday.

“Boys were quite excited to play. New Zealand is a great country, great place to play. Unfortunate to not get a game. A lot of people came quite early as well, we were excited but this is something we as professional cricketers need to accept," Pandya said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here