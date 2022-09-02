'There is actually no security at all,' Kiwi pacer Mitchell McClenaghan makes shocking revelation

New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has levelled fresh allegations days after former Kiwi batter Ross Taylor spoke about the accounts of racism in New Zealand cricket.

McClenaghan revealed that there is no security as cricketers are allowed to sign only a one-year contract with the board.

“You could lose your job tomorrow so all your security is out the window, so I can understand why Colin waited until he had a job to go to before kicking it in. I think in his mind he probably thought he’d have four or five Tests left at a max and then that (would) probably be taken towards the end of his career. That’s just the nature of being a contractor unfortunately for NZC and obviously for New Zealand cricketers as well," McClenaghan said on the SENZ Breakfast show.

He also pointed out that the Kiwi Rugby players are not bothered about such issues as they sign long-term contracts.

“You are on a year-by-year contract so there is actually no security at all. You are not an employee like you are with New Zealand Rugby, where you’re on a longer-term contract where you don’t need to look over your shoulder and you’re on good money," the 36-year-old explained.

McClenaghan made his ODI debut back in 2013 and he has so far played 48 matches for New Zealand. He has so far scalped 82 wickets in the 50-overs format.

He made his T20I debut in 2012 against South Africa. In the shortest format of the game, he has represented New Zealand on 29 occasions and picked up 30 wickets. In IPL, he has featured in 56 matches and has 71 wickets in his kitty.

McClenaghan’s shocking revelation comes just days after all-rounder Colin De Grandhomme announced his retirement from international cricket. De Grandhomme took the decision after he was selected for Australia’s Big Bash T20 League.

Earlier, Kiwi fast bowler Trent Boult was released by New Zealand Cricket from the central contract. The left-arm pacer had earlier requested the cricket board for a release so that he can spend more time with family members.

