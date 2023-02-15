It wasn’t long when Shikhar Dhawan was leading India in ODIs last year whenever the first-choice captain Rohit Sharma was unavailable. The scenario has has changed dramatically in the past three months with Dhawan falling off the radar following a lean patch and the emergence of Shubman Gill.

Dhawan scored 49 runs in his last five ODI innings before being dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. And then his replacement, Gill, peeled off a record double-century apart from a couple of centuries in six innings.

With the ODI World Cup scheduled to be played later this year, the competition to secure spots is heating up and at the moment, it appears that Gill has raced ahead of everyone for the second opener’s slot to partner Rohit at the top.

There’s still plenty of time though but Dhawan isn’t losing sleep over whether he will be able to stage a comeback to the ODI side.

“They (ups and downs) are part of life. With time, with experience you learn how to handle them with ease. I find lot of strength in them. I did my best. If somebody is doing better than my best, that is fine," Dhawan told news agency PTI.

“That is why that person is there and I am not there. I am very happy and content wherever I am. I make sure my process goes on strong. Of course there is always a chance of me coming back to the side," he added.

The 37-year-old Dhawan has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20Is so far and for some years now, India have only considered him for 50-over cricket.

Dhawan though is satisfied with his career and isn’t getting desperate for a return. “If it comes it is good, if it doesn’t come that is also good. I have achieved a lot and I am happy with that. Whatever has to come will come. I don’t get desperate about it," Dhawan said.

While the Indian team remains busy with international assignment, Dhawan is gearing up for the IPL 2023 where he will lead Punjab Kings for the first time in his career.

“My IPL preparation is going on well. I was in Bangalore for 10 days. The focus was on fitness. With the IPL coming up, I will join the camp in Mohali from Feburary 24 and then we regroup again later on and get going," Dhawan said.

“I am in a very good state of mind and looking forward to leading from the front," he added.

