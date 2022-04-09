'There Isn't a More Dangerous Bowler Than Him in World Cricket': Mohammad Kaif's High Praise For India Pacer

Six wickets in three matches including a player-of-the-match award as his franchise Gujarat Titans made their IPL 2022 debut against Lucknow Super Giants. Mohammed Shami has certainly played a vital role in GT beginning their IPL journey with three wins in a row that includes victories over LSG, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Against LSG, Shami took 3/25 in a match-winning display and then took two wickets against DC. Against PBKS though he proved to be expensive with 36 runs in four overs but he still managed to bag a wicket. Former India batter Mohammad Kaif is highly impressed with the manner in which Shami has been operating for some time now, even calling him the word’s ‘most dangerous bowler’ at the moment.

“Youngsters should learn from Mohammed Shami and if they summarise then they will realize that in Tests, ODIs, and T20s, Shami’s bowling remains the same. His seam position is brilliant and the wrist is right behind the ball which makes it land right on the seam," Kaif told Sportskeeda.

“When the ball lands on the seam, there will be movement and that is Mohammed Shami’s strength. With the new ball, there isn’t a more dangerous bowler than him in world cricket, take it in writing," he added.

Kaif feels the reason why GT have been so impressive is due to a strong bowling line-up that comprises Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan among others.

And he said the reason why Mumbai Indians have lost all three of their matches so far is due to a weak bowling attack. “Their (GT’s) strength is their bowling. Mumbai Indians will now be realizing what impact a strong bowling attack can have. Ferguson was the Man of the Match in the previous game and Shami was the Man of the Match in the first game," Kaif explained.

“Both the games that Gujarat have won are because of their bowlers. This shows that genuine wicket-takers can turn a game on its head," he added.

