There Might be Some Players Who Aren't 'Comfortable' Touring Pakistan: Australia Test Captain Tim Paine

Australia are all set to tour Pakistan in March next year for the first time after 24 years to play three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore. Australia Test captain Tim Paine feels that there might be some people in the camp who will not be comfortable touring Pakistan.

“There’ll be some guys who will be happy to take the experts’ advice and others will want to know a bit more. If we’re totally honest, there might be some people who aren’t comfortable going regardless," Paine said on SEN Radio, as reported by Sydney Morning Herald.

Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 and it is expected that a Cricket Australia delegation will visit Pakistan to hold meetings with PCB officials and other authorities to discuss matters related to logistics, team security and Covid-19 protocols.

Paine said that the discussion will take place between the players and the board and in the end, it will be the individual’s preference to get on the tour or not.

“That’s happened before with tours going to other countries going back forever. Again there are issues that will I’m sure pop-up. We’ll discuss it, people get the right answers and feel comfortable, then we’ll get hopefully the best team we can. At the end of the day, it comes down to the individual," he added.

Paine also recalled the security measures in Pakistan when he last toured there in 2017 a part of a World XI team which participated in an exhibition series. The Australia Test skipper said having choppers above your bus 20-30 metres on your head was comforting but also unnerving at the same time.

“The security that we had on that tour was unlike anything that I’ve ever seen in my life. We had helicopters overhead, roads shut down five kilometres around us, checkpoints like every kilometre into the ground, it was extraordinary," said Paine.

“The fact you’re seeing it and thinking to yourself it may be necessary can be a bit unnerving, but at the same time to see the planning and execution of it, with literally a couple of choppers above your bus 20-30 metres above your head was comforting but also unnerving at the same time," he added.

