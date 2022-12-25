'There was a Lot of Tension in Dressing Room': KL Rahul's Honest Revelation After India's Stunning Win in Dhaka

India needed 100 runs to win on the fourth day of the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka with six wickets in hand. But the chase didn’t turn out to be as easy as it looked. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraj started to get under the visitors’ skin with their spin bowling which left the Bangladesh dressing room and the local crowd elated. The hosts picked up three wickets in the first hour of the play, reducing India to 74 for 7.

With all the big guns back in the hut, Bangladesh started to sniff victory. However, they had no idea what Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin were going to do. They held their respective nerves, took some time to settle themselves down and went on to stitch an unbeaten 71-run stand to take India home.

The change of emotions in the Indian dressing room spoke a lot about the intensity of the game. Speaking at the post-match presentation, captain KL Rahul also admitted that people watching the game from the change room were very tensed at one point.

“You trust the guys in the middle (during such situations). We’ve played enough cricket to realise that someone will put their hand up to win us the game. But I’m not going to lie, there was a lot of tension in the dressing room," Rahul said.

“It was a tough wicket to bat on, they put us under pressure in both innings. It was a new-ball surface to some extent, once the ball got softer, it was easier to score runs. It was a matter of who plays the new ball better. We did lose a few more wickets than ideal (in the chase) but we got the job done.

“Will take the win. That (bowling attack) has been the case for the last many years now. Wherever we’ve gone overseas in recent years, we have done the job," Rahul concluded.

The 3-wicket win takes India to the second spot on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. They will now face Australia at home and the results will decide if they will qualify for the finals.

