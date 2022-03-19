'There Was Nothing Personal'-Gautam Gambhir Recalls Ugly Fight With Virat Kohli in 2013 IPL

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli are two fearsome characters of Indian cricket. So when the two almost had a physical altercation during IPL 2013 in a match between KKR and RCB, a number of Indian cricket fans got spooked. The two almost rushed at each other and it seemed that blows might be exchanged. Thankfully, the calmer heads prevailed and the situation never really got worse. Almost ten years to the incident, one of those characters-Gautam Gambhir had opened up on the issue, saying he never really felt that things got personal between him and Kohli.

“That’s OK, I am absolutely fine with it and I expect him to be like that. I am like that. I like that contest, I like people who are competitive. MS Dhoni is a competitor in his own way, Virat is a competitor in his own way. Sometimes when you are leading the side, you have to do it even if you don’t want to do it because you want your team to play the way you want. As a leader, sometimes you are not thinking about personal relationships with the other guy [but] just because you are leading a team, you have to do it," Gambhir told Jatin Sapru on his Youtube channel.

Advertisement

Gambhir later praised Kohli for his ‘transformation’ in terms of fitness. Kohli would went onto lead India and become one of the modern-day greats in international cricket since that day in 2013. The elegant left-hander who is now a BJP MP said he knew Kohli could reach greater heights as he was very competitive.

“That’s why there was nothing personal [then] and there never will be personal against Virat Kohli. And I say it again and again that what he’s achieved, I am absolutely not surprised. That’s the kind of player he was when we saw him early but what he’s transformed into, I think from a fitness point of view and the way he’s worked on his skills is tremendous."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here