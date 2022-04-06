There Was Nothing to Indicate a Rift Between Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble; But Youngsters Felt a Bit Intimidated: Vinod Rai

Vinod Rai talks about the Virat Kohli & Anil Kumble controversy in his Interview with Marya Shakil ahead of the release of his new Book: Not just a Nightwatchman: My innings in the BCCI.

Excerpts:

Congratulations on the new book. Why is it titled, not just a Nightwatchman?

I have written in the book that I saw my role in the BCCI as a nightwatchman. A nightwatchman in cricket terminology is a lower level batsman who is sent in to bat when the day’s game is finishing maybe the last two-three overs remain and a recognised batsman gets out. So, you don’t want a fresh recognised batsman to be going in and being exposed to those three overs. The Nightwatchman’s job essentially is to play out those three to four overs. We thought we were going to be doing just that - play out the six months, eight months and implement the Supreme Court order and get on with it. But, as things stood we were there for 33 months.

You took charge of the CoA Chairman job in 2017 and you were heading the BCCI in many ways for close to three years. This was almost an alien territory for you but how challenging did you find this entire role?

Cricket administration was alien territory for me - cricket, I followed from my younger days - but not cricket administration. And I have said somewhere in the book that it was with the sense that I found myself stepping into the shoes of NKP Salve, Jagmohan Dalmiya - legends of their time. Believe me, in administration whether it is a sports or a corporate body or a government agency, basic administrative principles are just about the same across institutions and once you are within that kind of parameters, that kind of principles on which administration should stand, it’s not very difficult. In that sense, I don’t think it was too challenging.

Let’s talk about the Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli rift, you have written that the great Kumble was too much of a disciplinarian and that perhaps was a problem for Virat Kohli and his squad. Could you tell us what really went so wrong that it was almost like beyond repair?

I don’t know if it was beyond repair or not, but it became beyond repair because unfortunately Anil Kumble only had a one year contract. Normally you would have seen with (Ravi) Shastri and Rahul Dravid that their contracts are for two years. Anil Kumble was appointed in July of 2016. It was only in April of 2017 that we got to know that he had only one year contract and that one contract did not even have an extension clause. It was not so much with Virat Kohli, person to person; but the youngsters who felt a bit intimidated, that is what I have written. Probably because of the disciple that was imposed upon them. We got to recognise the fact that in any team, in any game, dissonance in the dressing room is not a healthy thing to happen. Basic energy between the players goes and that team cannot perform well. That is why we had to step in and ensure that this dissonance did not persist over a period of time.

It was widely speculated that Virat Kohli was keen on having Ravi Shastri as the team coach. How did Ravi Shastri make that comeback?

Thank you for saying that it was widely ‘speculated’. Yes, there were lots of speculations going around. At one point in time, it was even believed that Virender Sehwag was joining and we were told, ‘Look, you guys are going to be choosing Sehwag.’ Well, Ravi Shastri had been a head coach (team director) earlier. His tenure seems to have been a good tenure but it was much before us so we were not exposed to it. So, I really cannot comment upon how well he handled the team at that point in time. But, when we advertised this, we sat in the selection process and the selection was not done by us. It was done by the legendary group of cricket players - (Sachin) Tendulkar, (Sourav) Ganguly and VVS Laxman -icons of the game. They did the selection. They found among the presentations that were done, Ravi Shastri’s stood out the best.

And when you say it was told to you all that you will choose him - what does it actually mean?

You know speculations. I said that in the context of what you said that it was widely speculated. The speculation also included Virender Sehwag. You know.

Many thought that COA was harsh on Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul by suspending them for the comment on Women in Karan Johar’s show. Was the action justified?

Thank you for saying that it was harsh. I have just been told in an interview that I did – that we were indulgent on them. Both the players are young. They probably didn’t realise that they were on national TV. When you are young, inexperienced and not trained in communication - the dressing room banter kind of breaks out and comes out. Now what they did was a very regretful thing. They should not have used the words that they used. They expressed remorse when it was pointed out to them. They were withdrawn from the teams. But they were withdrawn only for two games. We put them back and I am on record to say that that punishment was enough for them. When their case went before the ethics officer - who was a retired SC judge - he fined them Rs 20 lakhs each. At no point did I feel that we were harsh towards them. I think we took a kind of balanced stand. On one hand, you can’t ruin a player’s career because of his off the field misdemeanours. On the other, you can’t let them off totally because what they say in public is what represents the team. They made very unfair comments; so to that extent, I feel we were fairly reasonable with them.

You have said that one of CoA’s great acquisitions was persuading Rahul Dravid to head the NCA. How did you manage it?

I purposely used that word, acquisition. Look, Rahul Dravid I think is one of our best players in every sense of the word. He has been an excellent batsman, and captain, his off-field demeanours have been absolutely wonderful - you can’t fault him for anything.

We approached him to take up the position of coach for the senior team. And he was very fair with us – he told us upfront that after having retired from cricket he needed to devote some time to his family. And joining as a coach of senior team means travelling around the globe eight or nine months a year. He did not want to leave the family alone. So he said he wanted to remain as coach of the Under-19 team which doesn’t tour so much and the training sessions are in Bangalore. One year later we approached him again saying that we want to make the national cricket academy a centre of excellence. BCCI is among the richest sports bodies in the world and we didn’t have a world-class academy. So, we said you can stay in Bangalore and you don’t need to travel much, why don’t you take up the leadership of the National Cricket Academy? That’s where he agreed, and that’s why I called it an acquisition’ because, now, he has in fact agreed to be the coach of the team also.

There is one chapter that you have mentioned about the Pulwama attack and before the WC, the BCCI wrote to the ICC to isolate Pakistan. What was the thought behind this move?

See, look at it like this - Pulwama attack happened, it was a dastardly attack, it was a very cowardly act in the sense that these were a convoy of policemen moving and they were caught off guard, bombs were thrown at them, lots of lives were lost, very reprehensible. But you have to separate sporting activities from these types of activities. Now the issue is that the sentiment that came out into the public domain was we should not play Pakistan because they have orchestrated this kind of attack in India. Now similar kind of situation happened during Kargil. That time the World Cup was being played, and India didn’t play Pakistan. Now my point in this was, fair enough if the nation feels that we don’t want to play Pakistan, let’s not play. But, if we don’t play them in multilateral games, what will happen? Suppose India and Pakistan get into the semi-finals of a particular tournament and because we don’t want to play Pakistan, we withdraw and give them a walkover; what are we doing? We are shooting ourselves in the foot. Isn’t it? Pakistan also has a reasonably good team and umpteen times we’ve been thrown up together playing each other in international games and each time we start withdrawing, then we will be shooting ourselves. Our team will never be able to make it big. So our point was let’s play them, and every time we play them, let’s beat the hell out of them. Beat them on the cricket ground as much as we can beat them in a battleground. And then we wrote to the ICC saying that, look if terror is emanating out of a particular country try and isolate that country in the ICC so that all teams recognise that fact. It was with that spirit that we wrote to the ICC.

Before I move to women’s cricket team, there are two more questions. And this is regarding Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble. Will it be fair to say that there was a direct rift between the two gentlemen?

Again, as you said, there were a lot of speculations. But I have never seen Virat and Kumble together. I have never had a chance to interact with them. Nothing came to us in that sense which would make us believe that there was actually a rift between them. I don’t subscribe to that viewpoint. See, there can be differences of opinions. Both are legendary players. They will see a particular issue from a different point of view. So I don’t think that there was a rift as such. Maybe there was a difference of opinion. But it happened between Sourav Ganguly and Greg Chappell. It has happened as you pointed out between Mithali (Raj) and Ramesh Pawar. So differences can happen and because they’re thrown together all the time there will always be differences of opinions.

But when you say that you’ve never seen them together, were there occasions that you would have ideally thought that they would be together but they were not seen to be together. And that’s may be because of the background of that rift?

You’re right. When I say that I have never seen them together, means we have never interacted with the team that way which means the whole team where the captain is present and players are present. By April we were interacting with some teams, but they were IPL teams. It was not the Indian national team as such. It was not the Indian Senior team. So that is what I meant when I say that I don’t subscribe to the viewpoint that there is a rift between them.

So you essentially feel that this could be a difference of opinion, and as was being speculated that perhaps Virat Kohli wasn’t comfortable with some of the decisions regarding the team that was made by Anil Kumble?

No, I have never said that. And I don’t feel it also. All that I have said was when I spoke to Virat, he said that the junior members of the team felt intimidated because of the culture of discipline or maybe anything like that. Nothing came in front of us to indicate that there was a difference in decisions between the two. Nothing came to us.

Since you’ve talked also about Mithali Raj and coach Ramesh Pawar in your book, I want to understand what really happened, and why was Mithali upset by the way she was being treated by the coach?

We need to appreciate the fact that Mithali is a legendary women’s cricket player. She has carried the women’s cricket on her shoulders for the last 20-22 years. She is a great athlete and there are no two ways about it. All that I meant was, if you handle such a senior player, you need to take that player into confidence. Chat with the player, the team management, the captain, the players sit together and say okay xyz is the issue and we need to approach the issue in the following manner and I am very confident in my mind that anybody with a professional background and the seniority of Mithali would have herself opted, if the team management felt that the team which won the previous match should be fielded again, she would have herself opted out. But telling such a senior player at the last moment is bound to create such misgivings and that’s exactly what happened.

The compensation of cricketers is something you dealt with extensively during your tenure and one aspect that will always be something that you will love to speak about. You have written about a comment by Ravi Shashtri that BCCI pays peanuts to its players that made you sit up and take notes. Please elaborate on how you revised the compensation package for the cricketers?

See, I think we got the feeling that when the compensation package of the cricketers are decided, the cricketers are never taken into the confidence. No discussion ever takes place with them. So when we took charge, it was in March that we realised that their contract post-2015 had not been renewed. And also that their compensation package for the last five years has remained the same. When I have dedicated the book to cricketers, I have said that BCCI is the richest body today, why? Because these players play, they’re popular and people come to watch and media networking because of which the revenues flow into the BCCI. Now that kind of players, if you’re underpaying them, I think it is unpardonable. So in March 2017 which was barely two months after our taking charge, we doubled their compensation. And even after doubling it, Ravi made that comment. So in that year in October, we had the discussion with the captain, the coach and others and that’s where we have devised this formula which I have called a flat pyramid. I won’t say that we have made this exactly like what the English and Australian players receive, but we have got very close to what their packages look like.

Last question to you. And this is about the IPL being the game-changer of cricket, from raking in millions to spotting new talents. How has IPL become such a phenomenon in such a short period of time? And what’s next for IPL according to you?

The first thing about IPL is that it is a money-spinner. A lot of employment-generating activities go around IPL, so it is very essential to ensure that the IPL remains on that ethical framework. Nothing goes wrong with it because too many careers, too many reputations, too many clubs etc are connected with it and I think they will go into disrepute. But the biggest thing that the IPL is done is that it has given the opportunity to so many rookie players to be able to display their talents. And we compensated for the talents that they had. So it has helped cricketers get a market value for themselves. And I think to that extent, IPL has done very well for this country and needs to be supported. Though lots of people feel that test cricket is being ignored and all that, only 11 players play test cricket, IPL is played by 11 times 10 in clubs.

