'There're Players in Squad Who Can Push Him Out': 83 WC-Winning All-rounder Critical About 'Struggling' Pujara

Once again India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has landed in hot waters following another failure with the bat. This time it happened in South Africa, on the first day of the Boxing Day Test when the India no.3 was out on golden duck; the second time in his Test career. He inside-edged a delivery from Lungi Ngidi and ended up getting caught by Keegan Petersen.

It was the second occasion in his last three innings that he got out without scoring. Pujara’s struggle with the bat is clearly visible. With the fifties and hundreds already being dried up, experts believe that there are talented youngsters in the fray who are eagerly waiting to grab the opportunity.

Former India all-rounder and 1983 world cup winner Madan Lal believes that Pujara isn’t looking in a good space while there are players in the squad – like Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari – who can push him out of the XI.

Speaking with India Today, Lal said, “Pujara is struggling. There are no two ways about it. There are players in the squad who can push him out of the XI. At No. 3, even the captain needs a player you can hold the innings and get some runs at the same time. At times, Pujara gets stuck way too much. So clearly, he is struggling," Lal told India Today.

The former all-rounder further spoke about Ajinkaya Rahane who returned to form in the ongoing Centurion Test. The former vice-captain is currently unbeaten on 40 off 81 balls, striking eight boundaries. Lal believes the Mumbai batter must capitalise on the opportunity and convert it into a substantial score.

“Ajinkya Rahane should get runs because the Indian team needs a batter like him in the middle order. He is technically sound. And when he scores runs, he will have that confidence. Going forward, if some player goes out of form, you need a player who gives you that solidity in the middle order," Lal concluded.

