'These Are Back-ups': Former Chief of Selectors Thinks Indian Team For T20 World Cup Will be Different From Asia Cup

While the popular sentiment is that the squad picked for India’s defense of the Asia Cup title will be the same that will go to Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year, former India selector Kiran More thinks otherwise.

A 15-man squad was named by the BCCI on Monday night, led by Rohit Sharma with the selectors springing a couple of surprises. While Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to an injury, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are back into the T20I squad.

Also Read: ‘Dinesh Karthik is Very Good as a Commentator But I Won’t Pick Him in The Indian Team’

Advertisement

Interestingly, the experienced Mohammed Shami continues to be overlooked for T20Is despite a decent IPL 2022 where he represented Gujarat Titans. Another big exclusion is that of Sanju Samson.

More, a former wicketkeeper-batter is impressed by Hardik Pandya’s recent performances but also predicted that Shami will make the cut for the T20 World Cup.

“The way Hardik made his comeback was impressive. He’s now bowling 140+. A captain wants a player like that — who can score runs, take wickets, and be alert on the field. But I also want to say one thing — this team won’t go into the World Cup until Mohammed Shami comes into the side. These are back-ups who are travelling there, as preparation for the World Cup," More said on Star Sports’ Follow the Blues.

Advertisement

More explained that India head coach Rahul Dravid has a process where he creates back-ups so that in the case of an injury to a first-choice player, a replacement is readily available.

Also Read: ‘India Have Found Their Left-arm Bowler in Arshdeep Singh’

“Shami must go for the World Cup, I still say that. Rahul Dravid has this process, he likes to have back-ups. If a bowler gets injured, someone like Avesh Khan can be useful in the World Cup. I don’t know what is the extent of Bumrah’s injury, but come the World Cup, and Bumrah (if fit) and Shami will definitely go to World Cup," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here