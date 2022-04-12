'They Are Lavishly Playing the IPL'-Arjuna Ranatunga Takes A Dig At Sri Lankan Players

Former World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga has asked Sri Lankan players in IPL to leave the tournament and join the protestors amidst the worsening situation in the country. Sri Lanka is in the midst of a financial crisis with the foreign exchange severely hit, affecting its capacity to import food and fuel.

“I really don’t know but there are some cricketers who are lavishly playing in the IPL and haven’t spoken about their country. Unfortunately, people are scared to speak against the government. These cricketers are also working for the cricket board under the ministry and they are trying to protect their jobs. But now they have to take a step as some of the young cricketers also came forward and gave statements in support of the protest," Arjuna Ranatunga told ANI.

“When something is going wrong, you should have the guts to come out and speak against it, without thinking about your business. People ask me why I am not in the protests. It’s just that I have been into politics for the last 19 years and this is not a political issue. So far, none of the political parties and politicians have got into the protests and that’s the biggest strength of the people of this country," he added.

Earlier several Sri Lankan cricketers who are also various IPL team coaches had backed the protestors. Now young cricketers like Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga have supported the cause.

“I am sure you all know who are the players, playing in the IPL. I don’t want to mention but I would want them to leave their job for a week and come in support of the protests," said the former cricketer.

The economy has been in a free-fall since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting tourism. Media houses are laying off employees which has affected the coverage of IPL itself.

