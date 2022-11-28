'They Are my Friends, no Disrespect But Coaches Don't Need a Break': Former India Cricketer on Rahul Dravid

After eyebrows were raised on few senior India cricketers taking breaks between series regularly, questions are being asked of the coaches including Rahul Dravid and Vikram Rathour. Dravid, who is the head coach alongside batting coach Rathour have been given a rest post India’s T20 World Cup campaign with the squad current on the tour of New Zealand.

Aside from the coaches, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami among others have also been rested from the ongoing white-ball matches but will be back for the Bangladesh tour starting next month.

Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja thinks that coaches, unlike players, don’t need a break since they already get plenty of rest when the IPL season is on.

“Coaches don’t need a break," Jadeja said on Prime Video. “You get a break for two or two-and-a-half months in the IPL. I mean they are my friends. Vikram Rathour and I go back a long way. Dravid has been a great cricketer for India. I mean, no disrespect for them. But this is a job you do for a couple of years and you give in everything like the players."

When he was reminded that Dravid wanted to be with the Test squad since there’s little time between the New Zealand and Bangladesh tours, Jadeja replied: “There are going to be players who are going form here to Bangladesh and there’s a four-day gap (in between)."

Jadeja isn’t the first former cricketer to question the breaks given to coaches.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri whom Dravid replaced into the role had already made his views clear prior to the start of the tour.

“I do not believe in breaks," Shastri said during a virtual press conference. “Because I want to understand my team, I want to understand my players and I want to then, be in control of that team. These breaks… what do you need that many breaks for to be honest?"

He added, You get your two-three months of the IPL, that’s enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands-on, whoever he is."

