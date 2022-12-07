'They Are Opening up in Front of me': Harmanpreet Kaur Underlines Trust Factor as Indian Team's Biggest Strength

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur reckons establishing trust between team members and the leader is a vital ingredient to success and that players should be able to share their views freely.

Talking about her captaincy, the 33-year-old says maintaining team unity is important but there are players who might need more support than others.

“For me, it is very important keeping all the players together because according to me, everyone should be able to share their views and be treated with equal importance," Harmanpreet said on Star Sports’ Follow the Blues.

“I know there are a few team performers who can go out and do well for the team, but you still need your other players who are with the team that need to be treated equally too because sometimes, some players need higher support. So, as a captain, and as a leader, it is my responsibility that I go out and speak to them on how they are feeling and how they can improve as a cricketer. So, I think all this is really helping me to lead them on the field," she added.

Harmanpreet feels the msot positive aspect of her leadership is that the players don’t shy from airing their views to her and the resulting positive environment has contributed towards the team’s success.

“The most positive thing I feel is that they are opening up in front of me because if they don’t open up, then even I won’t be able to help them. They are trusting me, my plans and my powers and all these things are very important. I feel the support we are receiving from the other team members and the efforts the team is putting in is the reason for getting these positive results because if you have that trust on your team, you cannot lag anywhere on the field," she said.

She continued, “So, it’s the trust factor that we have within the team, is the strength we have right now. The reason we are improving as a team and are able to give results every tournament is the trust factor that is helping us."

