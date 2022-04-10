'They Aren't Able to Put up the Total They Want To': Jaffer Explains 'It's Going to be Very Hard' for CSK

Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) rough patch continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they succumbed to a fourth straight defeat on Friday. The defending champions were beaten by Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets after which they are reeling at bottom of the points table; at the 10th position with zero points.

The four-time IPL champions are struggling big time across all departments. Their trusted opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange Cap last season, has been struggling to get runs. In four games so far, he has managed the scores of 0, 1, 1, and 16 respectively. His opening partner Robin Uthappa scored a brilliant half-century against the Lucknow Super Giants but after that, it has been difficult for him to remain among runs.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement

On the other hand, the absence of Deepak Chahar has deeply affected their bowling attack. Their bowlers have managed to scalp a total of 18 wickets in 4 matches. They picked the most number of wickets – 8 – against Punjab Kings while the least – 2 – against SRH.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has opined that CSK may not have a wicket-taking bowler in the arsenal but the lack of firepower in the top-order is also hurting them in this season.

“They miss a wicket-taker in the powerplay. Plus, Ruturaj and Uthappa not scoring. If one of your top four does not bat for 14 or 15 overs it’s going to be very hard," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

The former Indian cricketer further highlighted the absence of Faf du Plessis in the CSK line-up who is now successfully leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2022.

“Du Plessis did a wonderful job with Gaikwad because of which their three, four and five could bat freely and that is not happening this year. That is why they are not able to put up the total they want to put and help their bowling defend their total," said Jaffer.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here