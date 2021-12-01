‘They Aren’t Small Children…’: Ex-Pakistan Captain Lashes Out At Rahane, Pujara for Poor Form

India’s stand-in Test captain Ajinkya Rahane and red-ball dependent Cheteshwar Pujara are struggling to find their long-lost form. Both the players couldn’t contribute much with the bat in the first Test match against New Zealand in Kanpur. While Rahane made 35 and 4 in the two innings, Pujara, too, could only score 26 and 22. With youngsters like Shreyas Iyer proving their worth in the longest format of the game, many believe time is running out for Rahane and Pujara to get their sheen back.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has opined that both the veteran batters have to soon return to their form, otherwise life will only get tougher for them. Commenting on his YouTube channel about the Kanpur Test which ended up in a close draw, Butt said Rahane and Pujara should use their vast experience to deal with the struggling form.

“Rahane and Pujara need to apply what they have. What are they waiting for? With this amount of experience, one needs to deal with their problems on their own. They are not small children for someone to come and pat on their back. That time has passed for them. Now is the time to take the bull by the horns," Butt said.

Butt added that Rahane, who is the Test vice-captain, should take inspiration from his earlier comebacks when he got past the struggling phase.

“You have seen enough ups and downs. Remember how you returned to form earlier. Don’t forget you are the captain (for Kanpur Test). A leader needs to charge others. If he himself is constantly searching for form, then things won’t work. Even if he is losing his battle within, he needs to come up and try something and go down fighting," Butt added.

Rahane’s previous hundred came against Australia in the 2020-21 tour, and his batting average has since slipped below 40.

Butt, who played 33 Tests and 78 ODIs for Pakistan, also favoured R Ashwin for the post of vice-captain in case India decides to replace the struggling Rahane. Butt said Ashwin could be a “good choice" for taking on the vice-captaincy mantle, adding that the spin wizard is “tactically good" and speaks logically.

