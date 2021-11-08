‘They Can Try Him Against Namibia’: Laxman Names India Youngster Who ‘Plays His Brand of Cricket’ & Can Be Future Opener

Virat Kohli-led Team India had a forgettable campaign in the T20 World Cup 2021. Beginning the tournament as the firm favourites, the Men in Blue suffered back-to-back losses in the Super 12 round and were finally knocked out of the tournament on Sunday when New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to make it to the semi-finals.

Despite performing well in the warm-up games, India couldn’t find the balance in their playing XI in the first two games. They tried different combinations but none of them clicked. As a result, the Men in Blue lost to Pakistan by 10 wickets and then, the Black Caps defeated by 8 wickets in the next face-off.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

Advertisement

Following India’s disheartening campaign, a lot of changes will be expected to revive the confidence of the unit. The team will have a new coach in Rahul Dravid while a new face will lead the side in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, former India batter VVS Laxman has put his weight behind Ishan Kishan, stating that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batsman can be considered as an opener in the future. Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, the former cricketer was of the opinion that Kishan can be played against Namibia on Monday.

“I think that he [Ishan Kishan] is a very talented player. He is someone who uses the powerplay field restrictions, plays his brand of cricket. Having said that, as Virat Kohli relinquishes his captaincy after that the choice will be Rohit Sharma, he is most destructive and consistent to win matches for India in that position where he goes in as an opener and then KL Rahul we know what a talent he is and what a match winner he is. So, how can you disturb these two established openers just to accommodate Ishan Kishan," Laxman told Star Sports.

>ALSO READ | Pakistan TV News Channel Sends ₹ 100 Million Defamation Notice to Shoaib Akhtar: Report

“So that’s probably the question, which will be on the minds of team management and the selection committee. But, probably keeping in mind that there is no consequence to the match which is going to happen against Namibia. Probably in this match they can try Ishan Kishan," he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here