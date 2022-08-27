'They Can Upset Several Good Teams...': Wasim Jaffer Makes Bold Prediction Ahead of Asia Cup 2022

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has made a big prediction ahead of the Asia Cup, saying that Afghanistan has the potential to defeat some mighty teams at the Asia Cup.

Jaffer believes that Afghanistan has a formidable bowling unit and if their batting manages to produce a significant performance then they can certainly get the better of big names.

ASIA CUP 2022 - FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“We know Afghanistan have three premier spinners and their fast bowlers aren’t too bad either. I think Naveen-ul-Haq is an underrated bowler and performs well in league cricket. If Afghanistan’s batting clicks, they can upset several good teams. Hence, if they can put a good score on the board, the bowling has the potential to upset the best," Jaffer said during an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo.

Afghanistan bowling will depend a lot on their ace spinner Rashid Khan. A recent dip in Rashid’s form will be a huge point of concern for the Afghanistan team management ahead of the Asia Cup. Jaffer believes that Rashid’s form will be a big factor in the Asia Cup and Afghanistan will indeed want their star leg-spinner to excel in the continental event.

Advertisement

The year 2022 has not so far proved to be a pretty productive one for Rashid. He has till now managed to pick up nine wickets in T20I cricket after playing 10 matches. Afghanistan come into the Asia Cup after conceding a 3-2 defeat against Ireland in their last T20I series. And Rashid could only manage to scalp three wickets in the five-match series.

Also Read: Double Whammy-After Shaheen Shah Afridi, Another Pakistan Pacer Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022

Rashid’s poor form will be a headache for Afghanistan team management but their performance in the last edition of the multi-nation tournament will surely provide them a much-needed confidence. In the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup, Afghanistan had finished the group stage unbeaten after defeating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They had also tied their super-four fixture against India.

Advertisement

In the Asia Cup 2022, Afghanistan will start their campaign against Sri Lanka. The match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will be played on August 27 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here