'They Don't Know About my Emotions For Bengal Cricket': Sports Minister Manoj Tiwary Hits Back at Critics For Questioning His Commitment

Veteran Bengal batter and state’s sports minister Manoj Tiwary said that he has made some necessary adjustments in the quest to win Ranji Trophy 2021-22. Tiwary played a scintillating knock of 136 in the second innings of quarterfinals against Jharkhand to help Bengal secure a place in the semifinals where they will face Madhya Pradesh which will be played from June 14 to June 18 at Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru.

Tiwary is holding the position of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and he set up the perfect platform for the aspiring sportspersons with his stellar show in the quarterfinals as his 136-knock was laced with 19 fours and two sixes. While he also scored a valuable 73 where Bengal broke a massive world record to become the only team in first-class cricket where nine batters scored fifty-plus scores.

Advertisement

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Riding on Manoj Tiwary’s Century Bengal Reach Semifinals

After the match, Tiwary talked about how motivated he is to help his team win the Ranji Trophy as it is his only regret of not getting his hands on the coveted trophy despite playing three finals for Bengal.

“I always given 100 percent for my Bengal. The only thing I regret is not winning Ranji Trophy for my team as I had played three finals for Bengal. This time I have motivated myself with the same hunger and made necessary adjustments and sacrifices to reach the goal," Manoj Tiwari said.

Tiwary further said that it was not easy for him to strike a balance while managing both roles as a minister and as a cricketer.

“Life’s never easy, it will have problems and you’ll have to fight through it. There’s planning as it’s not easy when you are balancing two roles. This was one of the times when I needed to prove to myself," he added.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

The 36-year-old also hit back at his critics who question his commitment to play cricket while holding the position of the Sports Minister.

“When people question about me playing for Bengal after entering the ministry, they don’t know about my emotions and feelings for Bengal cricket. My dream was to play for Bengal when I started playing cricket, when I finally got the chance, I wanted to win Ranji Trophy for this team and wanted to contribute my best," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here