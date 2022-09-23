'They Find Defending Difficult Without Jasprit Bumrah': Batting Legend Points Out Team India's Weakness

The Indian cricket team needs to tackle an array of issues ahead of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup that starts from October 16 in Australia. They have to sort out their middle order, make a choice between playing Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik and plug the leakage of runs in the death overs which has now cost them at least three matches this month alone.

Among the major areas of concerns for the former world champions is not being able to defend, even 200-plus totals. As of now, Jasprit Bumrah seems to be their only bowler capable of bowling well in the slog overs when batters are mentally prepared to play big shots without any fear.

Thrice India have lost matches defending decent totals in September alone, one of them being in excess of 200. Against Pakistan, in the Super Four stage, they lost despite posting 181 and in the same event, Sri Lanka chased down 174 before Australia hunted 209 for a relatively comfortable win in Mohali.

The common thread between these defeats has been India’s propensity to lose way in the death overs and Sunil Gavaskar feels that it’s been a weakness that has existed for a few years now.

“This is India’s weakness," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak. “This isn’t a new problem. It has existed for a few years now that when they are defending, they find it difficult without Bumrah. When he is there, the score can be defended but without him, they give away even 200-plus totals. Having said that, we need to look at the solution for it. Else, going forward, it may hurt them."

Gavaskar also pointed out that India are able to win matches when chasing targets but are repeatedly failing to defend.

“When the Indian team is chasing a target, they win matches. But it’s the opposite the other way around. The bowling that is needed between Overs 16 and 20, they still don’t have it," he said.

Despite including him the squad for the Australia T20Is, India benched Bumrah for the series opener leading to speculations over his match fitness. Gavaskar thinks that probable the team management doesn’t want to risk him ahead of the world cup.

“I feel that since he (Bumrah) is such an important member of the team, the management wants him to be entirely fit and only then he be picked in India’s XI. Maybe he plays in Nagpur, or maybe he doesn’t," Gavaskar said.

