'They Knew Which Bowlers to Target at a Specific Time': Shreyas Iyer After India's 7-wicket Defeat to NZ

Shreyas Iyer on Sunday played a commendable knock in Auckland, helping India post a challenging 306-run total against New Zealand in the first ODI. But unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as the visitors registered a 7-wicket win to go 1-0 up in the 3-match series.

New Zealand’s chase was powered by a mammoth 221-run unbeaten partnership between Kane Williamson and Tom Latham, snatching the victory away from India’s grip. The duo joined forces when the hosts were reduced to 88/3 and went on to finish the game with 17 balls to spare.

After the crushing defeat, Iyer addressed the post-match presser and highlighted the loopholes which let New Zealand come out of pressure and dominate till the end.

“Like the way Latham gave them a start, if it would have been curbed in that situation, then definitely we would have been on top of them. If at that time, we had placed fielders in attacking positions or would have been in his scoring arcs, then the pressure would have been built and some changes could have come (in the match)," Iyer told reporters at the post-match presser.

“But this is now a learning and in the next match, we would see how much we can improve on as maintaining energy all the time in 50 overs is not easy. But that stand also went past 200 and fielders were bogged down a bit on soft ground," he added.

Kane Williamson, who scored a 94 not out, took 25 runs off the 40th over off Shardul Thakur, which got the match firmly in New Zealand’s favour. Iyer mentioned that the Kiwi batters came prepared to target specific bowlers.

“See, they played fantastic knocks, both of them. They knew which bowlers to target at a specific time. The way Latham took on that over, completely shifted the momentum towards them. He wanted to come in and build on that partnership. Since they were playing together for so many years, I am sure they know about their strengths and weaknesses very closely." Iyer further said.

“I believe their partnership completely changed the scenario of the game and that was also a crucial phase for us as well to get a wicket. If we would have got one wicket, we would have been under their skin and the situation would have been completely different.

“But kudos to them for the way they found strength in that phase and converted those loose deliveries into brilliant boundaries and sixes. They were fearless in their approach and that’s what I feel that happened to reach where they were," elaborated Iyer.

(With IANS Inputs)

