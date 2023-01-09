'They Played Fearless Cricket': Former Pakistan Cricketer Lauds India For 2-1 Series Win Against Sri Lanka

A new-look Team India, under Hardik Pandya, began their year on a winning note. The team beat Asian champions Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series at home.

The win extended India’s unbeaten streak in T20I series at home to 11 and also provided a stage for the youngsters to prove their mettle.

And following India’s sparkling show, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has heaped praises on the Men in Blue’s performance against Sri Lanka.

Akmal feels that India displayed a fearless brand of cricket.

“Winning this series was very important for Team India. Sri Lanka had a complete team, given that these same players were there when they won the Asia Cup and also at the T20 World Cup. The Sri Lankan side has won against many top teams, including India, in the recent past. They (India) managed to win against strong oppositions, despite going in with a new captain and a lot of youngsters. They played fearless cricket and were spot-on with their plans," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

India managed to win the first T20I by two runs to take a 1-0 lead in the T20Is against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the visitors scripted a prompt comeback in the second contest to draw level at 1-1 in Pune.

Suryakumar Yadav then struck a scintillating century in the series decider in Rajkot. He scored an unbeaten 112 off just 51 balls.

The 32-year-old became the fastest player to reach 1,500 runs in T20I history.

Additionally, Surya also registered the second-fastest century by an Indian in T20Is. The explosive batter has scored 1578 runs at a strike rate of 180.34 after playing 45 T20Is so far.

SKY’s blistering knock guided India to a mammoth total of 228.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh then picked up three wickets in the game as the Dasun Shanaka-led side were bundled out for a paltry total of 137.

After winning the T20I series, India will now be aiming to replicate a similar show against Sri Lanka in the ODIs. The series opener will be played in Guwahati on Tuesday.

