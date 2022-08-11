'They Want Their Leagues to Have More Sponsorship': Sunil Gavaskar's Stern Reply to Adam Gilchirst

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar has given a stern reply to Adam Gilchrist for the latter’s comment on BCCI’s stance on not allowing its contracted players to participate in overseas T20 leagues.

The former Australia wicketkeeper-batter had questioned the Indian cricket board’s decision of not issuing No Objection Certificates (NOC) to its contracted player. Gilchrist also warned about the IPL franchises’ growing interest in spreading their reach beyond Indian borders.

In his latest column for Sportstar, Gavaskar said the old guys from old powers aren’t understanding the fact that the BCCI is taking such measures to protect its players from getting fatigued. The cricketer-turned-commentator also wrote that the ‘overseas players’ made such comments that their leagues could attract sponsors.

“Some overseas former players have said that the Indian players should be allowed to play the Big Bash or the Hundred. Basically, they want their leagues to have more sponsorship etc. They are concerned about their cricket, which is totally understandable. But when Indian cricket looks to protect its cricket by ensuring that their players stay fresh for their matches and thus restricting them from playing overseas, that is not acceptable to the guys from the ‘old powers,’" Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

The Indian batting legend further highlighted that many former Australian cricketers are part of the IPL teams as a coaching staff.

“They are talking only about the Indian players being made available for their country’s leagues but not the support staff or others who also can do a wonderful job as the cricketing world has found out over the last half dozen years or so. The IPL, for a while, ran the danger of being called the Australian league with not just the Aussie players dominating the composition of the teams but the coaches and support staff too. It’s never a two-way street for the ‘old powers’ of cricket," he further wrote.

The BCCI has been very strict on its stance on not allowing its players, especially the contracted ones, to play in overseas T20 leagues.

