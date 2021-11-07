‘They Will Win Because It's The Better Team’: Aakash Chopra Predicts Winner Of New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Match

Every Indian cricket fan is rooting for Afghanistan’s victory in their final Super 12 clash against New Zealand on Sunday at the T20 World Cup 2021. The reason is if Mohammad Nabi and men outclass the Black Caps, Team India will be through to the semi-finals. It’s the only way India can remain in the contest or else, they will be eliminated.

But former India opener Aakash Chopra has predicted the other way round. He has backed the Kiwis to edge past Afghanistan in Sunday’s all-important clash.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Chopra opined that New Zealand have a strong team that can easily edge past Afghanistan in the contest in Abu Dhabi.

“You know how things go with my predictions, so I am trying to reverse jinx now. I am saying New Zealand will win because it’s the better team and when I am saying they’ll win it’s possible the prediction will reverse," Chopra said.

New Zealand may be sitting at second place on the points table but India lead the group with the best run rate of +1.619. However, India’s fate depends on the New Zealand vs Afghanistan game. Chopra said India progressing to the semis without defeating either Pakistan or New Zealand is not ‘fair’.

“This is a very interesting situation…India hasn’t defeated either Pakistan or New Zealand, and only Afghanistan (among the big teams). If India qualifies to the semifinals after just defeating Afghanistan, then how is it fair?

If New Zealand can’t defeat Afghanistan, they have no right to reach the semi-finals. And Afghanistan is thinking that ‘I have lost to India, but I just need to defeat New Zealand to go through’. That’s not the kind of tournament that you want. I don’t like this group much, to be honest," he further said.

