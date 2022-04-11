'They’ll Need A Player of his Calibre in T20 World Cup'-Harbhajan Singh On Hardik Pandya

Nobody gave Gujarat Titans a chance, nobody. There were former cricketers who were saying that GT have made a mess with team selection at the auctions, and now what they see must not cease to amaze them. Moreover, Hardik Pandya the captain is already making a name for himself with his superb leadership skills. All he needs is one good knock. Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh was all praise for Pandya and even said he can make a great comeback to the national side on the back of these performances.

“He seems to be relishing his role as a captain and leading the team from the front. He’s performing with the bat for Gujarat Titans and has also started bowling well which are good signs for Team India as well," Harbhajan said on Cricket Live show on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

“Look, he aims to make his India comeback and if he can start giving those five-six overs with the ball then it will be a big positive for the national side because they’ll need a player of his calibre in the T20 World Cup in Australia," Harbhajan added.

“Hardik’s hard work and dedication to fulfil his father’s dream (to play cricket for India) is inspiring. He has shown what one can achieve through perseverance. Hardik is representing every person who wishes to rise from the bottom and make a mark for himself."

Gujarat Titans are on a roll and they will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Game 21 of the Indian Premier League 2022. Gujarat Titans, who have become the team to beat in its debut IPL season, would aim to build on a dream start against an inconsistent Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday. Three consecutive wins in the IPL have given Gujarat Titans the momentum and they showed against Punjab Kings that they can win from any situation.

